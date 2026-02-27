Looking for affordable and fuel-efficient cars? Here are the top 5 Maruti Suzuki CNG cars offering excellent mileage, budget-friendly prices, and low running costs, making them ideal for middle-class buyers in India.

Let's be real, hybrid and electric cars are still quite expensive. That's why for most middle-class folks, CNG cars are the best bet right now. Not only is CNG cheaper than petrol, but these cars also give amazing mileage. And when it comes to CNG cars in India, Maruti Suzuki is the undisputed king.

Top 5 CNG Cars with the Best Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: First up is the Maruti Suzuki Celerio. This car is India's mileage champion in the CNG category, giving a solid 34.43 km per kg of CNG. Its VXI CNG model has an ex-showroom price of ₹5.98 lakh. It's a perfect deal if you want good looks and features without breaking the bank.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Next is the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, a total favourite among middle-class families. It comes in two CNG variants and delivers a mileage of 34 km per kg. The LXI CNG model costs ₹5.89 lakh, while the VXI CNG model is priced at ₹6.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is the second-cheapest CNG car in the country. It's the best choice for anyone looking for an entry-level hatchback. This car gives a mileage of 33.85 km per kg of CNG. The LXI S-CNG variant is available for ₹4.82 lakh, and the VXI S-CNG variant for ₹5.32 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: In the sedan segment, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a top seller, and it's also available with a CNG option. It offers a mileage of 33 km per kg. The VXI CNG model is priced at ₹8.03 lakh, and the ZXI CNG variant will cost you ₹9.04 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Swift: The Maruti Suzuki Swift continues to rule the premium hatchback space. Its CNG version gives a mileage of 32 km per kg. The price for the VXI CNG model starts at ₹7.45 lakh, going up to ₹8.39 lakh for the top-end ZXI CNG model.