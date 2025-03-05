Tata Tiago: India's most affordable Tata car now with discounts up to Rs 30,000

Tata Tiago, the lowest-priced car from Tata Motors, is available in the Indian market. Discounts of up to Rs 30,000 are offered on the MY2024 model. Petrol and CNG models are available with manual and automatic transmission options.

Tata Tiago is the most affordable car sold by Tata in the Indian market. There are 17 different models of this car available in the market. The Tata Tiago ex-showroom price starts from Rs4,99,990. Currently, there are 3 offers available on these Tata cars. This discount is available on the Tata Tiago MY2024 model. You can save up to Rs 30,000 when buying this car.

Low-Priced Car

Discounts on Tata Tiago Tata Tiago has manual and automatic transmission options. A discount of up to Rs 20,000 is offered on the MY2024 manual petrol variant of this car. This offer does not apply to XM and XT (O) models. A discount of up to Rs 15,000 is offered on the CNG model of Tata Tiago. A discount of up to Rs 30,000 is offered on all models of Tata Tiago NRG. Also Read | Tata Tiago to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Top 5 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

High Mileage Car

Tata Tiago's Power The Tata Tiago is powered by a 1199 cc 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine. This engine in the car delivers 86 bhp of power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 3,300 rpm. Tata Tiago CNG is also available in the market. The engine in the Tiago CNG delivers 75.5 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 96.5 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm. This car has a boot space of 242 liters. The Tata Tiago has a ground clearance of 170 mm. This Tata car has disc brakes on the front and drum brakes on the rear. Also Read | 5 game-changing gadgets every biker needs for a smoother ride

Budget Car at Discounted Price

Tata Tiago Mileage The petrol manual variant of Tata Tiago offers a mileage of 20.09 kilometers per liter. This car with automatic transmission offers a mileage of 19 kilometers per liter. At the same time, this car offers good mileage in the CNG model. Tiago CNG offers a mileage of 26.49 kilometers/kilogram in manual transmission and 28.06 kilometers/kilogram in automatic transmission.

Tata Tiago

Note that the discounts available on the car are mentioned above with the help of different platforms. The discounts mentioned above vary from state to state, area to area, city to city, dealership to dealership, stock, color, and variant in the country. That is, this discount may be higher or lower in your city or dealer. Therefore, before buying a car, contact your local dealer for accurate discount calculation and other details. Also Read | 2025 Skoda Kodiaq coming in April? Check variants, exteriors, interiors and more

Latest Videos