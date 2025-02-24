2025 Skoda Kodiaq coming in April? Check variants, exteriors, interiors and more

Skoda is set to launch the Kodiaq SUV in April, offering Sportline and Laurin & Klement variants. The new Kodiaq boasts updated exteriors, interiors, a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, and advanced safety features.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq coming in April? Check variants, exteriors, interiors and more gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 12:01 PM IST

Leading automaker Skoda is now prepared to introduce the massive SUV Kodiaq sometime in April after successfully revealing all of its features in India. The news has been confirmed by the brand director Petr Janeba. He revealed that the vehicle will be released in two variants, and the price range will be announced in April this year. He did not comment on any particular or concrete launch date.

As previously stated, the car would be available in two different models, Sportline and Laurin & Klement (L&K). In terms of road presence and characteristics, the two variations will differ from one another. Speaking of the Laurin & Klement (L&K), it was already observed at Auto Expo 2025, where facts about its appearance, interior, and a respectable list of amenities were made public. However, Sportline is anticipated to have a rather different atmosphere. It will have a bolder, more athletic appearance in the sector thanks to its assertive style statement.

Also Read | Honda Activa 7G: Find out its new features, mileage, speed and more

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Exterior and interior

It may forgo the chrome finish treatment and instead feature striking blacked-out components from various angles. A completely LED headlamp configuration with svelte DRLs will be installed, along with the company's distinctive blacked-out grill at the front, new alloy wheels, muscular bonnet, and respectably proportioned side paneling.

Although the Skoda Kodiaq's interior has not yet been completely shown, it is anticipated to roughly match the European model with a right-hand drive modification. LED matrix headlamps, a fully digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS, ventilated and heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, a premium sound system, a 13-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, and a powered tailgate are some of the new Kodiaq's key features.

Also Read | 2025 Kinetic Green E Luna coming soon? Check features, battery, range and price

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Engine

The second-generation Kodiaq will have a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine under the hood. It can produce up to 190 horsepower and 320 Nm of peak torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission will be mated with the unit.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Safety features

Up to nine airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors are among the safety features that the Kodiaq will include. For further security, sophisticated driver assistance systems (ADAS) will also be installed. Notably, in July of last year, Euro NCAP gave the new Kodiaq a 5-star safety rating.

Also Read | Tesla in India: Will the cheapest car cost Rs 35-40 lakhs?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater spotted testing! Check expected exterior, interior, price and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater spotted testing! Check expected exterior, interior, price and more

Tesla in India: Will the cheapest car cost Rs 35-40 lakhs? gcw

Tesla in India: Will the cheapest car cost Rs 35-40 lakhs?

India auto industry poised for moderate growth; premium and SUV segments to outperform: Report AJR

India's auto industry poised for moderate growth; premium and SUV segments to outperform: Report

Auto industry bets big on marriage season, infrastructure revival: Report gcw

Auto industry bets big on marriage season, infrastructure revival: Report

India's CNG vehicle sales to hit 1.1 million by FY25, says Crisil report vkp

India's CNG vehicle sales to hit 1.1 million by FY25, says Crisil report

Recent Stories

WATCH Akshay Kumar at Maha Kumbh; actor takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam RBA

WATCH: Akshay Kumar at Maha Kumbh; actor takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam (VIDEO)

'World is optimistic about India', says PM Narendra Modi at MP Global Investors Summit shk

'World is optimistic about India', says PM Modi at MP Global Investors Summit

US SHOCKER! Man accused of raping child, recording abuse, distributing footage on dark web ddr

US SHOCKER! Man accused of raping child, recording abuse, distributing footage on dark web

UAE Gold Rate on February 24 2025: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold rises by AED 4 anr

UAE Gold Rate on February 24: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold rises by AED 4

Adani Group to invest Rs 1.1 lakh crore in Madhya Pradesh, creating 1.2 lakh jobs by 2030 AJR

Adani Group to invest Rs 1.1 lakh crore in Madhya Pradesh, creating 1.2 lakh jobs by 2030

Recent Videos

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

Video Icon
PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

Video Icon
'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

Video Icon
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

Video Icon