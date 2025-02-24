2025 Skoda Kodiaq coming in April? Check variants, exteriors, interiors and more

Skoda is set to launch the Kodiaq SUV in April, offering Sportline and Laurin & Klement variants. The new Kodiaq boasts updated exteriors, interiors, a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, and advanced safety features.

Leading automaker Skoda is now prepared to introduce the massive SUV Kodiaq sometime in April after successfully revealing all of its features in India. The news has been confirmed by the brand director Petr Janeba. He revealed that the vehicle will be released in two variants, and the price range will be announced in April this year. He did not comment on any particular or concrete launch date.

As previously stated, the car would be available in two different models, Sportline and Laurin & Klement (L&K). In terms of road presence and characteristics, the two variations will differ from one another. Speaking of the Laurin & Klement (L&K), it was already observed at Auto Expo 2025, where facts about its appearance, interior, and a respectable list of amenities were made public. However, Sportline is anticipated to have a rather different atmosphere. It will have a bolder, more athletic appearance in the sector thanks to its assertive style statement.

Also Read | Honda Activa 7G: Find out its new features, mileage, speed and more

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Exterior and interior

It may forgo the chrome finish treatment and instead feature striking blacked-out components from various angles. A completely LED headlamp configuration with svelte DRLs will be installed, along with the company's distinctive blacked-out grill at the front, new alloy wheels, muscular bonnet, and respectably proportioned side paneling.

Although the Skoda Kodiaq's interior has not yet been completely shown, it is anticipated to roughly match the European model with a right-hand drive modification. LED matrix headlamps, a fully digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS, ventilated and heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, a premium sound system, a 13-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, and a powered tailgate are some of the new Kodiaq's key features.

Also Read | 2025 Kinetic Green E Luna coming soon? Check features, battery, range and price

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Engine

The second-generation Kodiaq will have a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine under the hood. It can produce up to 190 horsepower and 320 Nm of peak torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission will be mated with the unit.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Safety features

Up to nine airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors are among the safety features that the Kodiaq will include. For further security, sophisticated driver assistance systems (ADAS) will also be installed. Notably, in July of last year, Euro NCAP gave the new Kodiaq a 5-star safety rating.

Also Read | Tesla in India: Will the cheapest car cost Rs 35-40 lakhs?

Latest Videos