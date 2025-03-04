5 game-changing gadgets every biker needs for a smoother ride

Enhance your biking experience with these five essential gadgets. From tyre inflators for emergencies to smart trackers for security, these devices will make you a more prepared and connected rider.

5 game-changing gadgets every biker needs for a smoother ride gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 12:05 PM IST

Are you getting ready for your first ride on your new bike? Have you been considering purchasing some extras to enhance your riding experience? We are available to assist. These five devices will improve your journeys and help you become a more prepared driver.

1. Tyre inflator

One of the most frequent problems that bikers encounter is tyre punctures. A puncture kit and a tyre inflate are essential for escaping this difficult circumstance, particularly if you are trapped. Particularly if you drive an electric vehicle (EV), a tyre inflator is helpful for both maintaining the right tyre pressure and in an emergency. 

2. Phone holder

When traveling to new locations, a phone holder lets you install a smartphone on your bike and use it as a navigation console. For most riders nowadays, a phone holder is essential, even if it could occasionally cause distractions. For efficient handling of potholes and uneven roads, we advise selecting one with a vibration damper.

Also Read | 2025 Skoda Kodiaq coming in April? Check variants, exteriors, interiors and more

3. Action camera

An action camera may seem like an unnecessary cost, yet it may be really helpful. In addition to offering proof in the event of a disagreement or an accident, it enables you to record thrilling riding videos for websites like YouTube and Instagram. A bike camera may cost as little as Rs 2,000, depending on your needs and budget. More sophisticated ones with premium features might cost up to Rs 50,000.

.4. Smart tracker

A straightforward smart tracker that can be installed practically anyplace on your car might be useful if you frequently forget where you put your bike. Consider the JioTag Go if you use an Android mobile, and the reasonably priced JioTag Air if you use an iPhone. Both of these gadgets employ linked devices to help you find your bike, even if it is stolen.

Also Read | Honda Activa 7G: Find out its new features, mileage, speed and more

5. Helmet connection

If you want to communicate with other riders, you must need a helmet intercom. Intercoms are far safer than wireless headphones since they don't muffle background noise. The majority of intercoms are easily interchangeable across helmets and may be installed into nearly any type of helmet.

With these five gadgets, your riding experience will be safer, smoother, and more enjoyable!

Also Read | 2025 Kinetic Green E Luna coming soon? Check features, battery, range and price

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kia Syros crosses 20000 bookings in India Most popular variants and colors revealed gcw

Kia Syros crosses 20,000 bookings in India – Most popular variants and colors REVEALED!

2025 Skoda Kodiaq coming in April? Check variants, exteriors, interiors and more gcw

2025 Skoda Kodiaq coming in April? Check variants, exteriors, interiors and more

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater spotted testing! Check expected exterior, interior, price and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater spotted testing! Check expected exterior, interior, price and more

Tesla in India: Will the cheapest car cost Rs 35-40 lakhs? gcw

Tesla in India: Will the cheapest car cost Rs 35-40 lakhs?

India auto industry poised for moderate growth; premium and SUV segments to outperform: Report AJR

India's auto industry poised for moderate growth; premium and SUV segments to outperform: Report

Recent Stories

New device lets you experience taste in virtual reality; here's how it works snt

New device lets you experience taste in virtual reality; here's how it works

Bangladesh military deploys Turkish drones near Indian border, India keeping close watch dmn

Bangladesh military deploys Turkish drones near Indian border, India keeping close watch

Did you know? Govt employees restricted from running businesses or taking extra jobs AJR

Did you know? Govt employees restricted from running businesses or taking extra jobs

Video Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH) RBA

Video: Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH)

PM Modi inaugurates Vantara in Jamnagar, showcases commitment to wildlife conservation vkp

PM Modi inaugurates Vantara in Jamnagar, showcases commitment to wildlife conservation

Recent Videos

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

Video Icon