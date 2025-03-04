5 game-changing gadgets every biker needs for a smoother ride

Enhance your biking experience with these five essential gadgets. From tyre inflators for emergencies to smart trackers for security, these devices will make you a more prepared and connected rider.

Are you getting ready for your first ride on your new bike? Have you been considering purchasing some extras to enhance your riding experience? We are available to assist. These five devices will improve your journeys and help you become a more prepared driver.

1. Tyre inflator

One of the most frequent problems that bikers encounter is tyre punctures. A puncture kit and a tyre inflate are essential for escaping this difficult circumstance, particularly if you are trapped. Particularly if you drive an electric vehicle (EV), a tyre inflator is helpful for both maintaining the right tyre pressure and in an emergency.

2. Phone holder

When traveling to new locations, a phone holder lets you install a smartphone on your bike and use it as a navigation console. For most riders nowadays, a phone holder is essential, even if it could occasionally cause distractions. For efficient handling of potholes and uneven roads, we advise selecting one with a vibration damper.

3. Action camera

An action camera may seem like an unnecessary cost, yet it may be really helpful. In addition to offering proof in the event of a disagreement or an accident, it enables you to record thrilling riding videos for websites like YouTube and Instagram. A bike camera may cost as little as Rs 2,000, depending on your needs and budget. More sophisticated ones with premium features might cost up to Rs 50,000.

.4. Smart tracker

A straightforward smart tracker that can be installed practically anyplace on your car might be useful if you frequently forget where you put your bike. Consider the JioTag Go if you use an Android mobile, and the reasonably priced JioTag Air if you use an iPhone. Both of these gadgets employ linked devices to help you find your bike, even if it is stolen.

5. Helmet connection

If you want to communicate with other riders, you must need a helmet intercom. Intercoms are far safer than wireless headphones since they don't muffle background noise. The majority of intercoms are easily interchangeable across helmets and may be installed into nearly any type of helmet.

With these five gadgets, your riding experience will be safer, smoother, and more enjoyable!

