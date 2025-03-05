Tata Tiago to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Top 5 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Discover the best CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh in India, offering a blend of fuel efficiency, affordability, and eco-friendliness. This list includes models from Maruti Suzuki and Tata, highlighting their key features and mileage.

Tata Tiago to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Top 5 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 11:44 AM IST

With rising fuel prices and increasing environmental concerns, CNG cars are becoming a popular choice for budget-conscious and eco-friendly car buyers. If you're planning to buy a CNG car under Rs 10 lakh, there are several great options that offer fuel efficiency without compromising on performance. Here's a list of the most affordable CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh that deliver a perfect blend of savings, comfort, and sustainability.

1. Maruti Suzuki Alto K1

Tata Tiago to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Top 5 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh gcw

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is the most reasonably priced CNG vehicle. The LXI (O) CNG and VXI (O) CNG versions are available for Rs 5,83,499 and Rs 6,04,501 (ex-showroom), respectively. A 998cc naturally aspirated petrol engine powers it, producing 56 horsepower at 5300 rpm and 82.1 Nm of torque at 3400 rpm. A 5-speed manual gearbox is mated to this powerplant. According to Maruti Suzuki, the Alto K10 CNG has a fuel economy of 33.85 km/kg.

Also Read | 5 game-changing gadgets every biker needs for a smoother ride

2. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Both the LXI (O) and VXI (O) trim levels of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG have ex-showroom costs of Rs 5.91 lakh and Rs 6.11 lakh, respectively. It has a 998cc naturally aspirated gasoline engine that produces 82.1 Nm at 3400 rpm and 56 horsepower at 5300 rpm. The stock transmission is a 5-speed manual. According to Maruti Suzuki, the S-Presso CNG has a 32.73 km/kg fuel economy.

3. Tata Tiago iCNG

The most affordable CNG vehicle with an automatic gearbox is the Tiago iCNG series, which begins at Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom) and has various segment-first features including a twin-cylinder CNG tank, direct CNG start, and an optional AMT. Three AMT and five manual versions are available to buyers. The AMT variants vary in price from Rs 7,84,990 to Rs 8,74,990 (ex-showroom), while the manual versions cost between Rs 5,99,990 and Rs 8,19,990. The 1.2-liter engine that powers the Tiago iCNG generates 72.3 horsepower and 95 Nm of torque. The manual variant's fuel economy is 26.49 km/kg, whereas the AMT variant's is 28.06 km/kg.

Also Read | 2025 Skoda Kodiaq coming in April? Check variants, exteriors, interiors and more

4. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG

The LXI (O) CNG and VXI (O) CNG trim levels of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG range in price from Rs 6,54,601 to Rs 6,99,500 (ex-showroom). Its 998cc naturally aspirated gasoline engine produces 56 horsepower at 5300 rpm and 82.1 Nm of torque at 3400 rpm. A manual gearbox with five speeds is mated to this engine. The Wagon R CNG has a fuel economy of 33.47 km/kg, according to Maruti's claims.

5. Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG

Tata Tiago to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Top 5 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh gcw

With a stated economy of 34 km/kg, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG is the most fuel-efficient CNG vehicle in India. It only comes in the mid-spec VXi form and has a starting price of Rs 6.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Like the other Maruti Suzuki vehicles on the list, it is powered by a 998cc naturally aspirated gasoline engine. The engine of the Celerio generates a maximum torque of 82.1 Nm at 3400 rpm and 55.92 horsepower at 5300 rpm.

Also Read | Honda Activa 7G: Find out its new features, mileage, speed and more

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maruti Suzuki dominates February 2025 car sales with 7 models in top 10 check full list here gcw

Maruti Suzuki dominates February 2025 car sales with 7 models in top 10 | Check FULL list here

5 game-changing gadgets every biker needs for a smoother ride gcw

5 game-changing gadgets every biker needs for a smoother ride

Kia Syros crosses 20000 bookings in India Most popular variants and colors revealed gcw

Kia Syros crosses 20,000 bookings in India – Most popular variants and colors REVEALED!

2025 Skoda Kodiaq coming in April? Check variants, exteriors, interiors and more gcw

2025 Skoda Kodiaq coming in April? Check variants, exteriors, interiors and more

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater spotted testing! Check expected exterior, interior, price and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater spotted testing! Check expected exterior, interior, price and more

Recent Stories

Trump's purple tie signals unity, his Capitol speech draws battle lines ddr

Trump's purple tie signals unity, his Capitol speech draws battle lines (WATCH)

Latham Group Stock Surges After-Hours On Robust 2025 Forecast, Q4 Sales Beat: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Latham Group Stock Surges After-Hours On Robust 2025 Forecast, Q4 Sales Beat: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Ford, GM, Stellantis Jump After-Hours As Trump Rekindles Tax Deduction Plan For US-Made Cars Amid Rising Retail Confidence

Ford, GM, Stellantis Jump After-Hours As Trump Rekindles Tax Deduction Plan For US-Made Cars Amid Rising Retail Confidence

Rigetti Computing Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Analysts Point To ‘Increased Confidence’ In Its Tech Roadmap, But Retail’s Not Buying It

Rigetti Computing Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Analysts Point To ‘Increased Confidence’ In Its Tech Roadmap, But Retail’s Not Buying It

How many windows does Hawa Mahal have? You'll be amazed to know NTI

How many windows does Hawa Mahal have? You’ll be amazed to know

Recent Videos

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Video Icon
Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Video Icon
IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Video Icon