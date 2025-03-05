Tata Tiago to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Top 5 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Discover the best CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh in India, offering a blend of fuel efficiency, affordability, and eco-friendliness. This list includes models from Maruti Suzuki and Tata, highlighting their key features and mileage.

With rising fuel prices and increasing environmental concerns, CNG cars are becoming a popular choice for budget-conscious and eco-friendly car buyers. If you're planning to buy a CNG car under Rs 10 lakh, there are several great options that offer fuel efficiency without compromising on performance. Here's a list of the most affordable CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh that deliver a perfect blend of savings, comfort, and sustainability.

1. Maruti Suzuki Alto K1

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is the most reasonably priced CNG vehicle. The LXI (O) CNG and VXI (O) CNG versions are available for Rs 5,83,499 and Rs 6,04,501 (ex-showroom), respectively. A 998cc naturally aspirated petrol engine powers it, producing 56 horsepower at 5300 rpm and 82.1 Nm of torque at 3400 rpm. A 5-speed manual gearbox is mated to this powerplant. According to Maruti Suzuki, the Alto K10 CNG has a fuel economy of 33.85 km/kg.

Also Read | 5 game-changing gadgets every biker needs for a smoother ride

2. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Both the LXI (O) and VXI (O) trim levels of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG have ex-showroom costs of Rs 5.91 lakh and Rs 6.11 lakh, respectively. It has a 998cc naturally aspirated gasoline engine that produces 82.1 Nm at 3400 rpm and 56 horsepower at 5300 rpm. The stock transmission is a 5-speed manual. According to Maruti Suzuki, the S-Presso CNG has a 32.73 km/kg fuel economy.

3. Tata Tiago iCNG

The most affordable CNG vehicle with an automatic gearbox is the Tiago iCNG series, which begins at Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom) and has various segment-first features including a twin-cylinder CNG tank, direct CNG start, and an optional AMT. Three AMT and five manual versions are available to buyers. The AMT variants vary in price from Rs 7,84,990 to Rs 8,74,990 (ex-showroom), while the manual versions cost between Rs 5,99,990 and Rs 8,19,990. The 1.2-liter engine that powers the Tiago iCNG generates 72.3 horsepower and 95 Nm of torque. The manual variant's fuel economy is 26.49 km/kg, whereas the AMT variant's is 28.06 km/kg.

Also Read | 2025 Skoda Kodiaq coming in April? Check variants, exteriors, interiors and more

4. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG

The LXI (O) CNG and VXI (O) CNG trim levels of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG range in price from Rs 6,54,601 to Rs 6,99,500 (ex-showroom). Its 998cc naturally aspirated gasoline engine produces 56 horsepower at 5300 rpm and 82.1 Nm of torque at 3400 rpm. A manual gearbox with five speeds is mated to this engine. The Wagon R CNG has a fuel economy of 33.47 km/kg, according to Maruti's claims.

5. Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG

With a stated economy of 34 km/kg, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG is the most fuel-efficient CNG vehicle in India. It only comes in the mid-spec VXi form and has a starting price of Rs 6.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Like the other Maruti Suzuki vehicles on the list, it is powered by a 998cc naturally aspirated gasoline engine. The engine of the Celerio generates a maximum torque of 82.1 Nm at 3400 rpm and 55.92 horsepower at 5300 rpm.

Also Read | Honda Activa 7G: Find out its new features, mileage, speed and more

Latest Videos