Tata Tiago CNG: Cheapest Automatic Car with Best Mileage for 2026
The Tata Tiago CNG is an affordable automatic CNG car with excellent mileage, low maintenance, and fuel efficiency, making it a perfect budget-friendly choice for middle-class buyers in India.
How is the Tata Tiago's engine?
The Tiago CNG automatic has a 1.2L Revotron engine, great in CNG mode. It produces 73 bhp and 95 Nm torque with a 5-speed AMT, ensuring a smooth and reliable city drive.
What is the mileage of the Tata Tiago?
The Tiago CNG automatic is great for mileage, offering an ARAI-tested 28 km/kg. This beats the manual's 26.49 km/kg, making it a top choice for an affordable CNG car.
What are the special features of the Tata Tiago?
It boasts a 10.25-inch TFT display with wireless Apple/Android Auto, a Harman audio system, rear camera, auto climate control, LED DRLs, and 15-inch alloy wheels for a premium feel.
How safe is the Tata Tiago?
This car is very safe, with a 4-star Global NCAP rating. It includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and a tire pressure monitoring system for safer city driving.
Price of the Tata Tiago CNG Automatic
Starting at an ex-showroom price of ₹7.23 lakh, which may vary by city. It's a top choice if you need an affordable, reliable automatic with great mileage and Tata's safety.
