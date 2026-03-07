Maruti Suzuki March 2026 Discounts: Up To Rs 2 Lakh Off On Swift, WagonR, Brezza
It's that time of the year again! Maruti Suzuki is rolling out massive discounts for March 2026, since it's the last month of the financial year. We've got all the details on the offers right here.
Maruti Suzuki Car Discounts March 2026
Maruti Suzuki is offering big discounts to clear its old inventory before the financial year ends. Showrooms are giving cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers on the most popular models. Let's check out the deals.
Maruti Suzuki March 2026 Car Discount Offers
Looking for a budget-friendly family car? You can get up to ₹42,500 off on the WagonR, Alto K10, and Celerio. The S-Presso also has a discount of up to ₹37,500. For larger families, the 7-seater Ertiga comes with a discount of up to ₹5,000. These offers include cash discounts, exchange bonuses for your old car, and special corporate deals.
Offers on Maruti Suzuki Arena Cars
Here are the offers on Maruti's Arena cars: The New Swift (2026) gets up to ₹50,000 off, with AMT models getting the best deal. The Brezza has discounts up to ₹45,000 on all variants except the base LXi. You can save up to ₹42,500 on the Wagon R and Alto K10, and up to ₹37,500 on the S-Presso. The Dzire has smaller offers, from ₹2,500 to ₹5,000.
Offers on Maruti Suzuki Nexa Cars
Nexa's premium cars have some unbelievable discounts, going up to ₹2.15 lakh. The Invicto gets the highest benefit of up to ₹2.15 lakh on all variants. The Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid offers savings of ₹1.75 lakh to ₹1.85 lakh, which includes a road tax waiver and a 5-year warranty. The off-road favourite, Jimny, has a flat ₹1,00,000 cash discount. You can also get ₹45,000 to ₹55,000 off on the Baleno and up to ₹55,000 on the Ignis.
How is the discount calculated?
Your final discount is a mix of several things. You get a direct Cash Discount, an Exchange Bonus for trading in your old car, and a Scrappage Benefit of up to ₹25,000 if you scrap your old vehicle. On top of that, government employees and staff of certain companies can get a Corporate Offer between ₹2,500 and ₹10,000.
Why this discount sale?
March is a crucial month. Car companies and dealers are trying to hit their annual sales targets before the financial year ends. They also want to sell off their current stock before new models and potential price hikes arrive in April. That's why the last few weeks of March are the best time for customers to get great deals. *Disclaimer: These offers can change depending on your city, the dealer, and even the car's colour. It's always best to check with your nearest dealer for the final price.*
