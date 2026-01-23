Renault Filante Hybrid SUV: Design, Features, Engine Details, and Specs
The Renault Filante is Renault’s new flagship premium hybrid SUV, built on the Geely platform. Discover its design, features, engine details, and what makes this hybrid SUV a standout in its segment.
Renault's new move
French car brand Renault, which has long felt the absence of a full flagship model in the global market, has introduced a new premium crossover SUV to fill that gap.
Renault Filante
The new full hybrid SUV, called 'Renault Filante,' was launched in South Korea and is set to strengthen the brand's presence in Asian and Middle Eastern markets.
Return to the premium segment
Named after Renault's land speed prototypes, the Filante marks the company's re-entry into the premium segment. The exterior design includes a strong front end and a modern lighting signature.
Design
The car features dual-barrel LED headlamps in the bumper area, sharp LED DRLs, and a grille design with small LED elements. There are also sharp lines on the sides.
Cabin
Upon entering the cabin, you're greeted by high-quality features that feel futuristic. At 4,915 mm long with a 2,820 mm wheelbase, it's reportedly Renault's longest model.
Features
Amenities include 320 mm of rear legroom and 654 liters of boot space. Plus, three 12.3-inch digital screens and a 25.6-inch AR head-up display are major highlights.
Engine
The SUV, with a 3-speed DHT Pro automatic gearbox, is said to produce 247 hp and 565 Nm of torque. It's powered by the E-Tech 250 hybrid system with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine.
Manufacturing
Manufactured at the Busan plant in South Korea, the Filante is expected to be released in March 2026. However, current reports suggest there are no plans to launch it in the Indian market.
