MG Majestor SUV Launch: New Premium SUV to Rival Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq
The MG Majestor is MG’s new full-size premium SUV, launching February 12, 2026. Sportier than the Gloster, it features LED lights, 19-inch alloy wheels, and rivals Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, and Jeep Meridian.
MG Majestor
Chinese auto brand MG is set to launch its new full-size SUV, the MG Majestor, in showrooms on February 12, 2026. It was first shown at the Bharat Mobility Show 2025.
Majestor is more premium and sporty than MG Gloster
Upon launch, it will compete with the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, and Jeep Meridian. In terms of design, the Majestor looks more premium and sporty than the MG Gloster.
Front View
Key front attractions include a new integrated grille, vertically stacked LED headlamps, and a revised bumper. The sheet metal on the bonnet and doors is reminiscent of the Gloster.
Superior Style
On the sides, 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, large wheel arch moldings, and black roof rails enhance its premium look. At the rear, integrated LED taillamps add to its style.
Interior
Although the interior has not been officially revealed, reports suggest it will be packed with numerous high-tech features.
Features
The Majestor is likely to feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen, digital cluster, panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker sound system, 3-zone climate control, wireless charging, and Level 2 ADAS.
Engine
It's expected to offer the Gloster's 2.0L twin-turbo diesel engine with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and AWD. The ex-showroom price might range from ₹39.57 to ₹44.03 lakh.
Get all the latest Automobile News, including updates on Electric Vehicles, new car and bike launches, reviews, and auto industry trends. Stay informed about mileage comparisons, performance insights, and expert opinions to guide your next vehicle choice. Download the Asianet News Official App for all the latest updates from the world of automobiles.