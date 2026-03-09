If you're looking for a 7-seater, the premium Hyundai Alcazar SUV has offers up to Rs 60,000. This SUV starts at Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and gives you a choice between a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The Grand i10 Nios hatchback also gets benefits up to Rs 58,000. It starts at Rs 5.55 lakh and is available in petrol and CNG options. These March offers are expected to boost Hyundai's car sales.