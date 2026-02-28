Mahindra will launch a new electric SUV in India in 2027, likely the BE.07. Built on the INGLO platform, it may offer up to 650km range, fast charging, futuristic design, and advanced tech features.

Mahindra & Mahindra has officially confirmed that a new electric SUV is coming to the Indian market in 2027. While the company hasn't revealed the final name or full details yet, everyone expects this to be the production-ready version of the Mahindra BE.07 SUV. This concept was first showcased back on August 15, 2022.

Originally, it was supposed to launch in October 2026, but reports suggest that timeline has been pushed back. Once it launches, the Mahindra BE.07 electric SUV will go head-to-head with rivals like the VinFast VF7 and the much-awaited Tata Harrier EV.

Mahindra BE.07: Future Electric SUV

Just like the concept, the final production-ready BE.07 is expected to be 4,565mm long, 1,900mm wide, and 1,660mm

tall, with a wheelbase of 2,775mm. Compared to its sibling, the BE.06 coupe SUV, this one will have a more traditional, boxy SUV stance. It's very likely that the final version will look quite similar to the concept.

The Mahindra BE.07 concept, built on the INGLO architecture, features sharp C-shaped headlamps and taillamps, flush door handles, and large wheel arches. Inside, it has a futuristic cabin with a massive screen that stretches across the entire dashboard, a large panoramic sunroof, and a sporty flat-bottom steering wheel. Just like the BE.06 and XUV.e9, the BE.07 is also expected to have very few physical buttons, relying more on touch and haptic feedback for controls.

Powertrain details are still under wraps, but the upcoming Mahindra BE.07 is expected to share its battery packs with the BE.06. This means we could see two options: a 59kWh and a 79kWh battery pack. Both will be paired with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, delivering 228bhp and 282bhp of power, respectively. The torque output for both setups is a solid 380Nm. The SUV also offers multiple driving modes like Range, Everyday, Race, Snow, and Custom, and these are likely to be included in the final BE.07 as well.

With the smaller battery pack, the Mahindra BE.07 is expected to offer a range of over 550 kilometres. The larger pack could push that figure to over 650 kilometres. Similar to the BE.06, this SUV will also support DC fast charging up to 180kW.