CNG Cars: Save Big On Fuel With These 7 Seaters For Families!
For big Indian families, a 7-seater car is a must-have. We're looking at three top 7-seater models that come with a CNG kit, helping you save a ton on petrol while getting all the space you need. Let's check out their features, price, and mileage.
7-Seater Cars
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
This is India's most budget-friendly 7-seater CNG car, with a starting price of just ₹5.21 lakh. The CNG model costs ₹6.36 lakh. It runs on a K-series 1.2-litre engine. The passenger variant gives a solid mileage of 19.7 km/l on petrol and an amazing 26.78 km/kg on CNG. As per new safety rules, it has 11 safety features, including ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, and a reverse parking sensor. It also comes with a digital instrument cluster and new rotary AC controls.
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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
The Ertiga is the top choice for anyone looking for a stylish, comfortable, and budget-friendly 7-seater. Its ex-showroom price ranges from ₹8.80 lakh to ₹12.94 lakh. The car's 1.5-litre petrol engine delivers a mileage of 20.51 km/l, while the CNG variant gives an impressive 26.11 km/kg. It's packed with features like a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen, voice command, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, and 6 airbags. It gives tough competition to cars like the Toyota Rumion and Kia Carens.
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