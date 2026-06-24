4 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

Nissan Gravit

Nissan has launched a new, government-approved CNG kit for its 'Gravit' car. This kit features 'Smart Twin-Cylinder' technology, a first in its segment, which ensures you don't lose any boot space. The kit is available in 16 states across India, with a starting price of ₹82,999 (car price is extra). Motozen manufactures this kit, and it comes with a 3-year or 1,00,000 km warranty. Customers can easily get it fitted at any authorized Nissan dealership.