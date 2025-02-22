Tata Punch to Tata Nexon: A look at 6 best-selling SUVs in India

January's SUV sales data reveals India's top performers. The Hyundai Creta leads, followed by the Tata Punch and Maruti Grand Vitara. Mahindra Scorpio and Tata Nexon also maintain strong sales.

Published: Feb 22, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

SUV sales are high, therefore let's discuss the top SUV models in India based on January sales statistics in this video. Due to their great popularity, these SUVs continue to sell in enormous quantities each month.

 

1. Hyundai Creta

With over 18522 units sold, the Creta has had its highest sales ever and is currently the best-selling SUV in India. The Creta is a popular vehicle, and the new electric model boosts sales, but the conventional Creta with gasoline and diesel still tops the sales rankings.

2. Tata Punch

The Punch SUV continues to be the best-selling sub-4m SUV at the moment, with massive monthly sales, while not being the best-selling vehicle in India. The Punch sold 16231 units last month, which is a significant amount considering that it has been Tata's best-selling vehicle for a while. In addition to the best-selling fuel variant, there is now a CNG version.

3. Maruti Grand Vitara

With sales of 15,784 units, the new Grand Vitara has easily outsold the Kia Seltos and a few other SUVs that are 4m+. Even though the Grand Vitara doesn't have a diesel or even a turbocharged gasoline engine, it nevertheless sells a lot, and the hybrid version is particularly appealing.

4. Mahindra Scorpio

Despite Mahindra's previous releases, the huge Scoprio still does extremely well, and the new Scoprio N is a major factor in that. At 15,442 units, the Scorpio is a high-consistent performer that is able to sustain its sales figures. The Scorpio N is a greater success due to its size, presence, and worth.

5. Tata Nexon

After the Punch, the Nexon is one of the best-selling sub-4m SUVs in India, and it continues to sell incredibly well in spite of fresh competition. The Nexon sold 15,397 copies, and its design and often updated features are what make it so popular. Another significant feature is the new CNG version.

 

6. Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Compared to the Baleno on which it is based, the Fronx has had greater success. Month after month, the design continues to sell in huge quantities. With 15,192 units sold, the regular 1.2-liter gasoline version of the Fronx is the best-selling model. Maruti also offers a turbocharged variant of the Fronx.

