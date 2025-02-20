Mahindra XEV 9e to Tata Curvv EV: Top 6 safest electric cars in India as per Bharat NCAP ratings

Discover the top-rated electric vehicles in India based on their Bharat NCAP crash test safety ratings. These EVs offer advanced safety features and structural integrity for maximum protection.

As electric vehicles (EVs) gain popularity in India, safety has become a top priority for buyers. The Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) crash tests provide crucial insights into the safest EVs on the market. If you're looking for a secure and reliable electric car, we've compiled a list of the top-rated models according to Bharat NCAP safety ratings. From advanced structural integrity to top-notch safety features, these EVs ensure maximum protection for you and your family. Let’s explore the safest electric cars in India!

1. Tata Nexon EV One of the best-selling electric vehicles in India, the Tata Nexon EV, received a 5-star rating after undergoing crash testing by Bharat NCAP in the first part of last year. One of the first EVs to undergo crash testing by the Bharat NCAP since its formation was the Tata Nexon EV. The electric SUV received 44.83 out of 49 points for COP and 30.81 out of 32 points for AOP. Also Read | Tata Curvv EV to Tata Nexon EV: 5 must-see electric SUVs that could be your perfect match

2. Mahindra XUV 400 This list also includes the Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV. Bharat NCAP conducted crash tests for the Mahindra XUV 400 EV. A five-star safety certification was given to the Mahindra XUV 400 EV with an AOP of 30.38 out of 32 and a COP of 43 out of 49. This SUV's safety features include a tire pressure monitoring system, a hill hold assist system, and six airbags. Also Read | Tesla begins hiring spree in India after Elon Musk-PM Modi meeting

3. Tata Curvv EV The domestic auto giant's premier electric vehicle, the Tata Curvv EV, was tested alongside the Tata Curvv ICE. The Tata Curvv EV received a five-star rating from Bharat NCAP during a crash test in October 2024. For AOP, the Tata Curvv EV received 30.81 out of 32 points, while for COP, it received 44.83 out of 49. Six airbags and ADAS technologies like adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist are standard on the electric SUV.

4. Tata Punch EV Tata Motors, another domestic car behemoth, also attracted a lot of attention on this front in addition to Mahindra. Another electric vehicle that received a perfect five-star rating in the BNCAP crash test is the Tata Punch EV. In a June 2024 crash test, the electric SUV received scores of 45 out of 49 for COP and 31.46 out of 32 for AOP. Numerous safety measures are included with the Tata Punch EV, including a 360-degree camera, a hill climb assist system, and six airbags as standard. Also Read | Tata Motors to install 400,000 EV charging stations across India by 2027

5. Mahindra BE 6 Mahindra BE 6 is another electric SUV launched alongside the XEV 9e. The Bharat NCAP crash test gave it a five-star safety grade as well. According to the AOP standards, this electric SUV received 31.97 out of 32 points. The Mahindra BE 6 received a score of 45 out of 49 when COP is taken into account. Like its sister, the Mahindra XEV 9e, the Mahindra BE 6 has a Level 2 ADAS system and seven airbags.

6. Mahindra XEV 9e One of the newest EV models from the domestic automaker is the Mahindra XEV 9e. In India, the XEV 9e electric SUV was just introduced. The Mahindra XEV 9e became the first vehicle to receive a perfect score of 32 points in adult protection safety (AOP) after being crash tested by BNCAP. The electric SUV earned a perfect five-star certification for child occupant protection (COP), scoring 45 out of 49 points. Among other safety measures, the Mahindra XEV 9e has seven airbags and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

