Nissan Magnite to Hyundai Exter: Top 6 budget-friendly cars with 6 airbags

Discover the top 6 affordable cars equipped with six airbags as a standard safety feature. Indian automakers are prioritizing safety, offering advanced features without breaking the bank.

We've all heard the saying, "Safety is paramount," and the good news is that Indian automakers are starting to think differently. These days, purchasing a car doesn't have to cost the earth to obtain cutting-edge safety features like six airbags as standard. The best 6 reasonably priced cars with six airbags are listed below.

1. Maruti Suzuki Celerio The Celerio is the most recent vehicle to adopt the six-airbag system. In the past, the hatchback only had two airbags: one for the front passenger and one for the driver. The price of the Celerio has increased to Rs 32,500 as a result of the extra airbags. While the VXI AMT is now Rs 21,000 more expensive, the VXI manual range, which includes petrol and CNG, sees a price hike of Rs 16,000. The premium price of the LXI, ZXI MT, and ZXI+ MT has increased by Rs 27,500. A 998 cc petrol engine that produces 67.5 bhp at 5600 rpm and 91.1 Nm at 3400 rpm powers the Celerio.



Ex-showroom price range: Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 7.37 lakh

2. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios One of the first cars in its class to come equipped with six airbags as standard was the Grand i10 Nios. Electronic stability control, a rear parking camera, and hill assist control are all included. The hatchback comes in both gasoline and compressed natural gas (CNG) and features a 1.2-liter gasoline engine. The former is coupled to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT and produces 82 horsepower at 6000 rpm and 113.8 Nm at 4000 rpm. The latter, however, has a 5-speed manual gearbox and produces 95.2 Nm at 4000 rpm and 67.7 horsepower at 6000 rpm.



Ex-showroom price range: Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 8.38 lakh

3. Nissan Magnite With six airbags, the Magnite is the most reasonably priced small SUV available. In addition, the Magnite has a 360-degree camera, hill start assistance, traction control, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, three-point seat belts with reminder warnings, and an interior rearview mirror that automatically dims. There are two powertrain options for the Magnite: a 1-liter turbocharged engine and a 1-liter normally aspirated gasoline engine. Ex-showroom price range: Rs 6.12 lakh to Rs 11.72 lakh



4. Hyundai Exter After making a major sales impact in 2023, the Hyundai small SUV has suddenly dropped out of the top 20 best-selling vehicles, according to January 2025 sales data. Six airbags, a rear parking camera, ISOFIX seats, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, hill start assist control, and vehicle stability management are all included. With the same output, gearbox choices, and CNG trim, it is powered by the same 1.2-liter gasoline engine as the Grand i10 Nios.



Ex-showroom price range: Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.48 lakh

5. Maruti Suzuki Swift Six airbags, hill-hold assist, an electronic stability program, a rear parking camera, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX seats are all standard on the well-liked sporty hatchback Swift. The new 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder, 80-bhp petrol engine that produces 111.7 Nm at 4300 rpm powers the Swift. The CNG variant produces 101.8 Nm at 2900 rpm and 68.7 horsepower at 5700 rpm. While the CNG only receives a 5-speed manual, the gasoline trim is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.



Ex-showroom price range: Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.50 lakh

6. Citroen C3 Six airbags are also included on the French automaker's entry-level C3 model. The automobile, ex-showroom, begins at Rs 6.16 and has unusual style. However, only the Feel (O) and Shine models, which start at Rs 7.47 lakhs (ex-showroom), come with six airbags. Features including ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill Hold Assist, and Day-Night IVRM are added to the Citroen C3.

