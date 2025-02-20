MG Windsor dominates EV market again, over 15,000 vehicles sold in 4 months!

The MG Windsor EV has quickly become a top-selling electric vehicle, gaining 15,000 customers in just four months. With a range of 332 km and luxurious features, it's outselling competitors like Tata Motors.

MG Windsor: 15,000 New Customers in 4 Months

JSW MG Motor India announced that MG Windsor has crossed the production milestone of 15,000 units. Since its launch in October 2024, the battery-powered CUV has emerged as the highest-selling EV for the fourth month in a row.

Price and Variants MG Windsor EV's price increased last month. The Excite (38 kWh) base variant now costs Rs 14 lakh ex-showroom, while the Exclusive variant is Rs 15 lakh. The top-end Essence variant is priced at Rs 16 lakh ex-showroom.

332 km Range on a Single Charge The MG Windsor EV, ideal for short and long trips, has a 38kWh battery with a 45kW DC fast charger, offering a 332 km range. Fast charging takes the battery from 10% to 80% in 55 minutes. It boasts a 604-liter boot and luxurious seating.

Features The Windsor EV features a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, keyless entry, automatic climate control, and wireless phone charging. Safety features include airbags and ABS with EBD. It's a top choice for long-distance electric travel.

