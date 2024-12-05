Tata Punch to Tata Nexon: 5 affordable cars with sunroofs under Rs 10 lakh in India

Discover the top 5 most affordable cars equipped with sunroofs in India. Explore models from Tata, Hyundai, and Kia, comparing features and prices to find your perfect fit.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 2:40 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 2:40 PM IST

Indian automakers have begun equipping entry-level mass-market vehicles with sunroofs. There has been a spike in the popularity of sunroofs in cars, and they are now offered in base or mid-spec models.

Mass-market vehicles typically come with a standard sunroof, although SUVs like the Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO may also feature a panoramic sunroof. The cheapest high-end hatchback with a standard sunroof is the Tata Altroz. Let's examine the best five affordable vehicles with sunroofs available:

article_image2

1. Tata Altroz

The cheapest high-end hatchback is the Tata Altroz, which comes with a standard sunroof. The XM (S) version of the sunroof is available. It has a 1.5-liter diesel engine, a 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, and a CNG option. At ex-showroom, the Tata Altroz XM (S) model costs Rs 7.00 lakh.

article_image3

2. Hyundai Exter:

The Hyundai Exter is next on the list. Exter's portfolio has a standard sunroof. Starting with the SX model, the sunroof is included. Both a 1.2-liter gasoline engine and a CNG alternative are available. The Hyundai Exter SX model is priced at Rs 8.12 lakh (ex-showroom) starting.

article_image4

3. Kia Sonet

There is a standard sunroof available for the Kia Sonet. Starting with the HTE (O) model, the Sonet's sunroof is offered. A 1.5-liter diesel engine, a 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, and a 1.2-liter gasoline engine are available. The Kia Sonet HTE (O) model is priced at Rs 8.32 lakh (ex-showroom) starting.

article_image5

TATA Nexon

4. Tata Nexon

Both a standard and a panoramic sunroof are available on the Tata Nexon. A sunroof is available from Nexon's Smart Plus S model. It comes with a 1.5-liter diesel engine, a 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, and a CNG option. Ex-showroom, the starting price of the Tata Nexon Smart Plus S version is Rs 9.00 lakh.

article_image6

5. Tata Punch

The Tata Punch is the third car on the list. Punch provides a sunroof starting with the Accomplished S model. Both a 1.2-liter gasoline engine and a CNG alternative are available. The ex-showroom starting price of the Tata Punch Accomplished S version is Rs 8.80 lakh.

