Ertiga, WagonR, Dzire and more: Top 5 best-selling CNG cars of FY2025 in India
CNG car sales are booming in India, with models like the Maruti Ertiga, WagonR, and Dzire leading the charge. These vehicles offer a compelling combination of fuel efficiency, affordability, and practicality, making them popular choices.
Best-Selling CNG Cars
With rising fuel prices and growing eco-consciousness, CNG car sales are booming in India. Market share jumped from 6.3% to 19.5% in five years, showing a strong preference for affordable and cleaner fuel.
While CNG cars are praised for fuel efficiency and low emissions, some owners have raised concerns about occasional performance issues. However, manufacturers are introducing more factory-fitted CNG models. Here are the top 5 best-selling CNG cars of FY2025.
Maruti Ertiga
Topping the list is the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, a popular choice for large families and fleet operators. In FY2025, 129,920 units of the CNG variant were sold. This 7-seater MPV boasts a 1.5-liter K15C DualJet petrol engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit, delivering up to 26.11 km/kg, making it a fuel-efficient option for long journeys. Its spacious cabin, strong after-sales support, and versatile design make it one of the most practical CNG vehicles available.
Maruti WagonR
In second place is the Maruti WagonR, which recorded 102,128 unit sales of its CNG version in FY2025. Known for its compact size and high mileage, it's powered by a 1.2-liter K12N Dual Jet petrol and CNG engine, delivering 34.05 km/kg.
The WagonR is popular among city dwellers and small families for its easy drivability, decent boot space, and low running costs, making it one of India's most economical cars.
Maruti Dzire
The third best-selling CNG car is the Maruti Dzire, a compact sedan with 89,015 units sold. Sharing the same engine and mileage figures as the WagonR, it offers 34.05 km/kg.
The Dzire stands out with its stylish design, comfortable interior, and smooth ride quality. It appeals to buyers seeking an entry-level sedan with excellent fuel efficiency and value for money. Its low running costs and sedan practicality make it a solid choice in the CNG segment.
Tata Punch & Maruti Brezza
The Tata Punch secured the fourth spot with 71,113 CNG units sold. This micro-SUV features a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine paired with twin-cylinder CNG technology, delivering 26.99 km/kg. It's praised for its stylish design and safety rating.
Following closely is the Maruti Brezza with 70,928 CNG units sold. Powered by the same 1.5-liter K15C engine as the Ertiga, it offers 25.51 km/kg. The Brezza's SUV practicality combined with efficient fuel usage makes it a strong contender in the affordable CNG SUV market.