Image Credit : Google

With rising fuel prices and growing eco-consciousness, CNG car sales are booming in India. Market share jumped from 6.3% to 19.5% in five years, showing a strong preference for affordable and cleaner fuel.

While CNG cars are praised for fuel efficiency and low emissions, some owners have raised concerns about occasional performance issues. However, manufacturers are introducing more factory-fitted CNG models. Here are the top 5 best-selling CNG cars of FY2025.