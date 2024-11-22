Kia Sonet not your style? Check out THESE 5 top sub-compact rivals

The Indian subcompact SUV market offers compelling alternatives to the Kia Sonet. From the Skoda Kylaq's modern design to the Tata Nexon's safety features, and the fuel-efficient Maruti Suzuki Brezza, there's a perfect fit for every driver.

The Kia Sonet has earned its reputation as a stylish, feature-packed sub-compact SUV in India. However, the market is brimming with excellent alternatives that cater to diverse needs, from performance enthusiasts to tech lovers and budget-conscious buyers. Whether you're seeking better mileage, advanced features, or a distinctive design, these top five sub-compact SUVs could be your perfect match. Let’s dive into the contenders that rival the Kia Sonet and discover what sets them apart.

1. Skoda Kylaq The newest product from the Czech manufacturer and the most recent addition to the subcompact SUV market is the Skoda Kylaq. It comes in four different versions and is listed for Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). With split headlights, minimal overhangs, and a boxy silhouette, the Kylaq introduces Skoda's new Modern-Solid design language. It has 17-inch alloy wheels and LED treatment throughout. It is powered by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that may be paired with a torque converter unit or a six-speed manual gearbox. The Kylaq produces 113 horsepower and 178 Nm of torque as a result. It has a 10.1-inch touchscreen entertainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as six-way power-adjustable ventilated front seats. It also has an electric sunroof and an eight-inch digital cluster. Six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, and more are among the more than 25 active and passive safety systems that come standard on the Skoda Kylaq. Also Read | Skoda Slavia to Hyundai Verna: Top 5 safest sedans in India

2. Tata Nexon The first Indian vehicle to receive a five-star safety rating from the Global NCAP was the Tata Nexon, a subcompact SUV that debuted in 2017. With a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), it comes in 100 different versions and four different trims. Either a 1.5-liter diesel engine or a 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with many gearbox choices may be installed. The SUV has a 360-degree camera, hill assist, and six airbags. A 10.25-inch floating infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is also included with the Nexon. A touchscreen display underneath the air conditioning vents houses the temperature settings, and the center console also has a smartphone wireless charging connector. Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Which features helped the vehicle earn a 5-star NCAP rating?

3. Hyundai Venue The Hyundai Venue, which shares its base with the Kia Sonet, has three engine options and is priced between Rs 7.9 lakh and Rs 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom). There are two gasoline engines to choose from, including a 1.0-liter turbocharged variant with manual and dual-clutch gearbox choices. The driver's instrument panel is a TFT digital display, while the infotainment system is represented by an 8.0-inch touchscreen display in the center console. The Venue has a wireless charging pad, a cabin air purifier, two-stage reclineable rear seats, and motorized seating for the driver. Additionally, Hyundai has fitted this car with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), a stability control system, six airbags, and ABS. Also Read | Looking for Hyundai Creta alternatives? From Grand Vitara to Seltos, take a look at top choices

4. Mahindra XUV 3XO In the sub-four-meter class, the Mahindra XUV 3XO was intended to take the place of the antiquated XUV300. Two gasoline engines and one diesel engine are included, and all three may be mated to a TCA or a six-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra equipped the 3XO with two 10.25-inch digital displays for the infotainment system and driver's gauge cluster. The system supports both wired Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto. Electronic stability control, three-point seatbelts, and six airbags are standard on the XUV 3XO. It also has a front radar sensor, a 360-degree surround vision camera, and Level-2 ADAS. In addition, the 3XO has ISOFIX mounts for the rear seats, hill hold assistance, and disc brakes on all four sides. Also Read | Upcoming electric cars in India: Skoda plans to launch EV priced under Rs 10 lakhs by 2027

5. Maruti Suzuki Brezza The most popular compact SUV from Maruti Suzuki is priced between Rs 8.34 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom). There are gasoline and CNG versions of the Brezza. 102 horsepower and 137 Nm of torque are produced by the 1.5-liter Smart Hybrid petrol engine, which is mated to either a six-speed torque converter or a five-speed manual gearbox. Only available with a manual gearbox, the 1.5-liter Bi-fuel (Petrol+CNG) model generates 87 horsepower and 122 Nm of torque while operating on CNG. Torque levels in gasoline mode can exceed 136 Nm. Among other safety features, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has cruise control, ESP, a 360-degree camera, an auto-dimming IRVM, and six airbags. The Brezza also has a driver's HUD, a nine-inch touchscreen, wireless charging, ambient lighting, automated temperature control, a cooled glove box, and an electric sunroof.

