The Renault Duster 2025 is arriving with impressive mileage, modern features, and a stylish look, making it a perfect SUV for families. Learn about its engine, price, and EMI plan.

Automobile Desk: Renault is creating a buzz in the Indian automobile market with the new Duster 2025. Designed with families in mind, this SUV is gaining attention for its powerful look, excellent mileage, and modern features. If you're looking for such an SUV, let's explore its key features.

New Renault Duster 2025 Engine

The New Renault Duster 2025 offers a 1.5-liter petrol engine, a 1.3-liter turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine. A CNG option will also be available.

New Renault Duster 2025 Mileage

Regarding mileage, the company claims the petrol variant can easily achieve 18.5 km/l. The diesel variant can deliver up to 22 km/l, while the CNG variant can offer 29 km/kg.

New Renault Duster 2025 Interior and Features

Renault has given its impressive SUV a stylish makeover. Its interior and features will amaze you.

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Wireless charging port

Digital instrument cluster

Auto climate control

Ventilated seats

Soft-touch dashboard

Rear AC vents

New Renault Duster 2025 Model

The New Renault Duster 2025 model is entirely new, showcasing a fresh SUV design. The front features a wide grille, LED headlamps, and DRLs. For better performance on rough roads, it has a ground clearance of 210mm. It also includes 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, and side body cladding.

Front wide grille

LED with DRLs

Ground clearance 210mm

17-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

Side body cladding

New Renault Duster 2025 Launch Date (In India)

Reports suggest that Renault may launch the New Duster 2025 by the end of 2025. Production is complete, and the car will initially be available in major Indian metro cities. It was first showcased at the Auto Expo.

New Renault Duster 2025 Price

With families in mind, the starting price is expected to be Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The top model could go up to Rs 16.80 lakh. Prices may vary for petrol, diesel, and CNG variants.

New Renault Duster 2025 EMI Plan

The on-road price in Delhi is expected to start from Rs 11.80 lakh and go up to Rs 18.20 lakh. Renault offers a 7-year EMI plan starting at Rs 13,999 per month. Some banks provide loans with up to 90% funding and interest rates starting at 6.99%.