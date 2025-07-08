Onion, bay leaf and neem: 5 tips to eliminate musty smells from cars during monsoon
Combat bad car smells during the monsoon with natural remedies like onion, bay leaf, clove, baking soda, vinegar, neem leaves, and wood ash. Regular cleaning and airing out the car are also essential for a fresh interior.
Does your car smell bad during the monsoon?
During the monsoon, a damp smell starts to emanate inside the house due to humidity. That's common. Similarly, the interior of the car will start to smell bad. If the car is not maintained properly during the rainy season, moisture will enter and start to smell bad.
Most people use air conditioning to keep the interior of the car from smelling bad. But this is not a solution. If you are also facing such a problem, here are some tips to solve it naturally. Let's see what they are.
Onion:
Chop an onion, place it on a plate, and leave it in the car overnight. The strong smell of onion will absorb the bad smell inside the car. Then open the car windows and doors in the morning. This will also remove the smell of onion inside the car.
Bay leaf and clove:
Put two bay leaves and four or five cloves in a small cloth bag and hang it near the mirror inside the car. Since it already has a fragrance, it will remove the change inside the car.
Baking soda and vinegar:
If your car smells bad inside, put baking soda or white vinegar in a well. Both are natural odor removers, so they will absorb the bad smell inside the car.
Neem leaves:
Fill a small cloth bag with neem leaves and hang it in the car or place it under the seat. Neem leaves not only absorb moisture but also help prevent the growth of bacteria.
Wood ash:
Put wood ash in a cloth and keep it in the car. The ash will absorb the moisture and the bad smell caused by the moisture. This solution is mostly tried in mountainous areas.
Clean the car!
The car should be kept clean every day. Wet clothes, umbrellas or food items should not be kept in the car. To get a fresh look inside the car, open the car windows and doors. Keep the AC filters clean as well.