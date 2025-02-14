Tata Nexon to Skoda Kylaq: Check top 5 safest cars under Rs 10 lakh
Safety features are no longer a luxury in affordable cars. Vehicles under Rs 10 lakh now boast features like six airbags and electronic stability control, with many achieving five-star ratings in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.
There was a time when safety features in Indian cars came at a premium. The majority of the safety measures were found in more costly versions. Regulations, however, evolved throughout time. The safety regulations also changed. Even reasonably priced automobiles now come equipped with a plethora of safety measures. Relatively inexpensive automobiles are those that cost less than Rs 10,00,000 (ex-showroom).
Safety equipment including six airbags, electronic stability control, brakeforce assist system, vehicle stability management, hill-start assist control, and emergency stop signal are now standard on many automobiles that cost less than Rs 10,00,000 (ex-showroom).
India now has its own rating-based vehicle safety evaluation system thanks to the launch of the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP). It has previously conducted crash tests on a number of vehicles and published the findings, in accordance with international benchmark testing methods.
For reference, the base variation of any particular vehicle must be tested according to Bharat NCAP. The vehicles are evaluated according to how well they perform in three crucial areas: safety assist technologies, child occupant protection, and adult occupant protection. Offset deformable barrier frontal impact test, side impact test, and pole side impact test are among the crash tests. A speed of 64 kmph is used for the frontal collision test, 50 kmph for the side impact test, and 29 kmph for the pole side impact test.
1. Skoda Kylaq
At the Bharat NCAP, the newly released Skoda Kylaq received 30.88 points for adult occupant protection and 45.00 points for child occupant protection. In both categories, it was rated five stars. The ex-showroom pricing range for the small SUV is Rs 7,89,000 to Rs 14,40,000.
2. Mahindra XUV 3XO
The ex-showroom pricing range for the Mahindra XUV 3XO is between Rs 7,99,000 and Rs 15,56,500. With 29.36 points for adult safety and 43.00 points for kid safety, it received five stars from Bharat NCAP.
3. Tata Nexon
Among the reasonably priced cars, the Tata Nexon may be considered the safety trailblazer. Both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP have given it a five-star safety rating. At Bharat NCAP, Tata's volume driver scored 29.41 points for adult occupant protection and 43.83 points for child occupant protection. The ex-showroom price range is Rs 7,99,990 to Rs 15,59,990.
4. Tata Curvv
The ex-showroom price of the Tata Curvv's basic model is Rs 9,99,990. The mid-size SUV received a five-star safety certification from Bharat NCAP, having scored 29.50 points for adult safety and 43.66 points for kid safety.
5. Tata Punch EV
The starting price of the Tata Punch.ev is Rs 9,99,000 (ex-showroom). With 31.46 points in the adult occupant protection area and 45.00 points in the kid occupant protection category, Tata's entry-level electric SUV is right at the top of the list. Bharat NCAP has given all Tata SUVs a five-star safety grade. The same route is taken by the Tata Punch.ev.
