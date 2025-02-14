Tata Punch becomes India's best-selling car, overtakes Maruti WagonR!

Tata Punch has emerged as the highest-selling car in India, surpassing Maruti WagonR with over 1.64 lakh units sold. What makes this car so special? Why is it selling so well? Let's find out.

Top-selling 5-star rated car - Tata Punch!

In 2024, Tata Punch became the No. 1 car in the country. Over two lakh cars were sold last year. The demand for this car is increasing in the financial year 2025 as well. In 10 months of the financial year, Punch sold over 1.64 lakh cars. At the same time, Maruti WagonR was lagging behind as it did last year. Almost all popular models like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Ertiga, Maruti Brezza, Maruti Swift, Maruti Baleno are on this list. 5 models that have sold over 1.50 lakh cars are on this list.

Highest selling car in India

Looking at the sales figures for 10 months of the financial year 2024-2025, Tata Punch sold 1,64,294 cars, Maruti WagonR 1,61,397 cars, Hyundai Creta 1,60,495 cars, Maruti Ertiga 1,59,302 cars, Maruti Brezza 1,57,225 cars, Maruti Swift 1,45,626 cars, Maruti Baleno 1,39,324 cars, Mahindra Scorpio 1,37,311 cars, Maruti Dzire 1,34,867 cars, and Tata Nexon 1,31,374 cars. 1,31,086 units of Maruti Franks, 1,02,859 units of Maruti Grand Vitara, 98,547 units of Hyundai Venue, 88,899 units of Toyota Innova Crysta/Hycross, 83,824 units of Maruti Alto, 54,322 units of Tata Tiago, 52,485 units of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, 47,434 units of Hyundai i20, 45,074 units of Hyundai Aura, and 40,742 units of Toyota Glanza were sold.

Best Budget Car

The price of the Tata Punch is the reason for its high sales. The ex-showroom price of Tata Punch is Rs. 5.99 lakhs. It is powered by a 1.2-liter Revotron engine that produces a maximum power of 86 bhp at 6000 rpm and a peak torque of 113 Nm at 3300 rpm. This car comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Along with this, a 5-speed AMT option is also available for customers. Tata Punch gives a mileage of 18.97 kmpl in manual transmission and 18.82 kmpl in automatic. The electric variant of Tata Punch is also available.

Amazing Features

In terms of features, this car offers a 7-inch touchscreen system, digital instrument cluster, auto AC, automatic headlights, connected car tech, and cruise control. Also, Tata Punch has received a 5-star rating from Global NCAP for safety. After Tata Nexon, now Tata Punch has received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. In Global NCAP, Tata Punch received a 5-star rating (16,453) for adult safety and a 4-star rating (40,891) for child safety.

