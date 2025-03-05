Tata Nexon to Skoda Kylaq: 5 best compact SUVs under Rs 8 lakh in India

Discover the best compact SUVs available in India for under Rs 8 lakh. This list highlights models like Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq and Tata Nexon, focusing on their features, safety, and affordability.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 4:33 PM IST

If you're looking for a compact SUV that blends style, performance, and affordability, there are several great options available in India under ₹8 lakh. These budget-friendly SUVs offer impressive features, fuel efficiency, and a comfortable driving experience — making them perfect for city commutes and weekend getaways. Here's a list of top compact SUVs under Rs 8 lakh to help you make the right choice!

budget 2025
article_image2

1. Kia Sonet

With three engine options—a 1.2-liter petrol engine, a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine—the Kia Sonet has a price range of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 15.7 lakh (ex-showroom). Six airbags and standard features including electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and hill-hold assist are among the safety features. The Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which includes front collision alerts and lane-keeping assistance, is a new feature of the 2024 Sonet upgrade. The inside of the cockpit has a high-end Bose seven-speaker system, ambient LED lighting, and two 10.25-inch infotainment and instrumentation screens.

Also Read | Kia Sonet to Tata Altroz: Top 5 affordable diesel cars you can buy in India


article_image3

2. Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue comes with three engine options and a price range of Rs 7.94 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom). The most recent iteration of this small SUV contains 30 safety features. Two petrol engines are offered; the 1.0-liter turbocharged version can be mated to a manual or dual-clutch gearbox.

The center console's infotainment screen is an 8.0-inch touchscreen, while the driver's instrument cluster has a TFT digital display. A wireless charger, paddle shifters, a cabin air purifier, two-step reclining rear seats, and motorized driver sitting are some of the standout features. Hyundai has also equipped the Venue with ADAS, ABS, a stability control system, and six airbags.

article_image4

3. Mahindra XUV 3XO

The ex-showroom pricing of the Mahindra XUV 3XO ranges from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.57 lakh. It has a single diesel powerplant and two gasoline engine choices. Both may be mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. For the infotainment screen and driver's gauge cluster, the 3XO has two 10.25-inch digital screens.

Wired Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto are examples of infotainment features. Six airbags, three-point seatbelts, and an electronic stability control system are examples of safety equipment. The car has Level-2 ADAS, which uses a front radar sensor and a 360-degree surround vision camera. Hill hold assistance, ISOFIX mounts in the back seats, and disc brakes on all corners are extra equipment.

Also Read | Dzire to Baleno: Check out 5 affordable cars with 360° camera

article_image5

Skoda Kylaq

4. Skoda Kylaq

The Skoda Kylaq is the company's first car in the sub-4-meter SUV class and marks a new foray into the subcompact SUV market. With a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), it is among the most affordable choices in its class. The Kylaq has a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that powers the front wheels through either an automatic or a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Kylaq boasts a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats, wireless charging, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and more.

article_image6

5. Tata Nexon

The ex-showroom pricing range for the Tata Nexon is between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 15.60 lakh. It has a 1.5-liter diesel engine with many gearbox options and a 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine. A 360-degree camera, hill assist, electronic stability control (ESC), and six airbags are among the safety features. The Nexon has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a 10.25-inch floating infotainment display located on the dashboard. The center console has a wireless smartphone charging port, and the touchscreen climate controls are situated beneath the air conditioning vents.

Also Read | Renault Kwid to Maruti Suzuki Alto: Top 5 affordable CNG cars in India

