Kia Sonet to Tata Altroz: Top 5 affordable diesel cars you can buy in India

Diesel was the preferred fuel for Indians for a very long period. However, as concerns about climate change have grown, more laws governing carbon emissions have gradually rendered diesel engines obsolete, particularly at the lower end of the market. Due to their harder construction and higher fuel efficiency, diesel engines do, on average, have a longer lifespan than gasoline engines. This allows automobiles to drive around 40% further than petrol engines. They require less upkeep as well. Diesel engines continue to perform very well because they have been able to attract a following among enthusiasts due to their performance advantages at a comparatively cheaper cost. There are still some diesel vehicles available, but several Indian companies have completely stopped producing them, and the majority of the more reasonably priced models have also vanished from the market.

Tata Altroz Racer

1. Tata Altroz The Tata Altroz is now India's most reasonably priced diesel vehicle. The Altroz's diesel lineup begins at Rs 7.8 lakh, ex-showroom. The 1.5-liter diesel engine that powers the Tata Altroz is solely connected to a five-speed manual gearbox. Its highest power output is 89 horsepower, and its maximum torque is 200 Nm. An estimated 23.6 km/l is the fuel efficiency of the Altroz diesel.

2. Mahindra Bolero The most reasonably priced SUV with a diesel engine is the Mahindra Bolero. The ex-showroom pricing of the Mahindra Bolero, an SUV that runs only on diesel, starts at Rs 9.79 lakh. It is powered by a 1.5-liter mHawk75 diesel engine, paired to a 5-speed manual transmission that provides 75 horsepower and a max torque of 210 Nm. The Bolero is said to have a fuel efficiency of 16 kilometers per gallon.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

3. Mahindra XUV 3XO The 2024-released Mahindra XUV 3XO is another Mahindra on this list. The Mahindra XUV 3XO's diesel range begins at Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The 1.2-liter turbocharged CRDe engine that powers the diesel versions of the XUV 3XO is coupled to either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed AMT.



The engine can produce up to 300 Nm of torque and 115 horsepower. Diesel engine models with manual transmissions achieve 20.6 km/l of fuel economy, while those with automated transmissions are said to achieve 21.2 km/l.

4. Mahindra Bolero Neo One of the most affordable SUVs with diesel engines is the Mahindra Bolero Neo. Similar to the Bolero, the Bolero Neo is only offered with a diesel engine and has an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 9.95 lakh. The 1.5-liter mHawk diesel engine that powers the Bolero is also used by the Bolero Neo.



On the other hand, the Bolero Neo's engine generates little over 100 horsepower and 260 Nm of torque. There is no option for an automated transmission; a five-speed manual gear is the norm. The Bolero Neo is said to have a fuel economy of 17.29 kilometers per gallon.





5. Kia Sonet Around Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom, is the starting price for the Kia Sonet diesel variant. Three engine options are available for the small SUV. The 1.5-liter diesel engine generates 114 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque when paired with either a torque converter or a six-speed manual gearbox. The fuel economy of the automatic gearbox alternatives is 19 km/l, while the manual transmission versions are said to achieve 24.1 km/l.

