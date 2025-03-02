Dzire to Baleno: Check out 5 affordable cars with 360° camera

Discover affordable cars equipped with 360-degree cameras, enhancing safety and parking ease. Models like Tata Tigor, Nissan Magnite, and Maruti Suzuki Baleno offer this premium feature without breaking the bank.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 2, 2025, 5:41 PM IST

Looking for advanced safety features without stretching your budget? Cars with 360-degree cameras offer better visibility, easier parking, and enhanced safety — features usually found in premium models. However, many car manufacturers are now offering this technology in affordable models too. Here's a list of the most affordable cars with 360-degree cameras that combine safety, convenience, and great value for money.

budget 2025
article_image2

1. Tata Tigor

An upgrade to the Tata Tigor was made earlier in January 2025. With the latest upgrade, Tata unveiled the XZ Plus Lux, a new top-end trim level for the Tigor. The petrol-powered version of the new trim level costs Rs 8.50 lakh, ex-showroom, while the CNG variant costs Rs 9.50 lakh, ex-showroom. The new trim level comes equipped with a ton of safety technology, such as a 360-degree camera, electronic stability program (ESP), tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and hill hold control (HHC). It's interesting to note that the XZ Plus Lux trim level's gasoline-powered version is the least expensive vehicle in India with a 360-degree camera system.

article_image3

2. Nissan Magnite

One of the least expensive choices in the subcompact SUV market is the Nissan Magnite. The Tekna, the premium model of the subcompact SUV, is priced at Rs 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom). A 360-degree camera, six airbags, cruise control, SOFIX child seat anchors, vehicle dynamic control, traction control system, hill start assistance, ABS with EBD, braking aid, and tire pressure monitoring are just a few of the safety features that the version provides.

article_image4

3. Tata Altroz

The Altroz, the high-end hatchback model from the Indian automaker, is another Tata on the list. New features and trim levels were added to the Tata Altroz range earlier last year. The Altroz portfolio now includes the XZ Lux, which retails for Rs 9 lakh ex-showroom. It comes with a 360-degree camera, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system using the company's latest operating system.

article_image5

4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno

In 2022, the high-end hatchback received an upgrade. The top-end hatchback model, Alpha, which retails for Rs 9.42 ex-showroom, now has a number of cutting-edge technologies, including a 360-degree view camera, a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, Next Generation Suzuki Connect, and a heads-up display.

 

article_image6

5. Maruti Suzuki Dzire

November 2024 saw the release of the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Maruti Suzuki improved the subcompact sedan's safety with the upgrade. It was the first Maruti Suzuki vehicle to receive a five-star Global NCAP safety certification. Regarding safety features, the top-end ZXi Plus sedan model, which comes with a manual transmission and costs ₹9.69 lakh ex-showroom, has an electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, and LED fog lights.

