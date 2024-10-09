Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tata Nexon to Kia Sonet: 5 festive-ready Nissan Magnite facelift alternatives

    Looking for a stylish and capable SUV this festive season? While the Nissan Magnite facelift is tempting, explore these five compelling alternatives that offer exceptional performance, features, and value.

    article_image1
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 10:12 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

    As the festive season approaches, many car enthusiasts are eager to make a purchase that combines style, performance, and value. The Nissan Magnite facelift has garnered attention with its updated features and attractive pricing. However, before making a decision, it’s wise to explore other options that might suit your preferences even better. In this article, we present five compelling SUV alternatives to the Nissan Magnite facelift that promise to deliver exceptional performance and features for your festive drives.

    article_image2

    1. Mahindra XUV 3XO

    The domestic automaker's entry in the nation's sub-compact SUV market is the Mahindra XUV 3XO. The former Mahindra XUV300 has been redesigned and rebranded as this SUV. The XUV 3XO boasts an attractive look and a wealth of functions. Aside from that, a variety of gearbox options and gasoline and diesel engine options have made it a desirable product for many.

    article_image3

    2. Kia Sonet

    Since its introduction, the Kia Sonet has swiftly gained popularity in India as a sub-compact SUV. The SUV is equipped with a wide range of cutting-edge technology-enabled features that, when combined with its small and useful design and options for gasoline and diesel engines, increase the Sonet's attractiveness to buyers. Customers may choose from a variety of powerplant combinations thanks to the SUV's extensive gearbox options.

    article_image4

    Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition

    3. Hyundai Venue

    The Hyundai Venue, the South Korean automaker's entry into this market, is a useful vehicle for the clogged city traffic thanks to its small size. It also has a variety of engine options and is packed with goodies. Another important factor in this SUV's appeal is its competitive price.

    article_image5

    4. Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Another strong competitor to the Nissan Magnite is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. In India, it is the largest automobile manufacturer's product in the sub-compact SUV market. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is equipped with a petrol engine and mild hybrid technology. Additionally, the SUV is available in a gasoline-CNG variant, which increases its usefulness and customer appeal.

    article_image6

    5. Tata Nexon

    The Tata Nexon is one of the best-selling vehicles in India and the market leader for sub-compact SUVs. The Tata Nexon SUV has long been a top seller in the nation's passenger car market and comes with a variety of engine options, such as gasoline, diesel, petrol-CNG, and electric. The SUV's allure is further increased by its five-star NCAP safety rating and plenty of cutting-edge technology-assisted amenities.

