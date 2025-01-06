Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: Top 5 powerful cars under Rs 15 lakh in India

Discover the top 5 most powerful cars available in India for under Rs 15 lakh. These vehicles offer a thrilling driving experience without breaking the bank, combining robust engines with stylish designs and exceptional performance.

Looking for a car that combines power and affordability? We've curated a list of the top 5 most powerful cars under Rs 15 lakh in India. These vehicles pack a punch with their robust engines, stylish designs, and exceptional performance. Perfect for speed enthusiasts and daily drivers alike, these cars prove you don't need to break the bank to enjoy thrilling drives. Explore the best options and find your dream ride today!

1. Hyundai Verna The Hyundai Verna with the 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine is the most powerful vehicle you can get for Rs 15 lakh. The base model of Verna's turbocharged petrol lineup, the SX MT, costs Rs 14.93 lakh ex-showroom in India. The Verna's turbocharged gasoline engine generates 158 horsepower and 253 Nm of torque when mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Furthermore, Hyundai asserts that the Verna's manual-transmission turbocharged petrol version can achieve 20 km/l of fuel economy.

2. Mahindra XUV 3XO The Mahindra XUV 3XO, which has a new turbocharged petrol engine, comes in second on the list. Although the XUV 3XO comes with two turbocharged petrol engines, the more potent one is the one from the AX5 trim level, which begins at Rs 10.69 lakh. The 1.2-liter engine generates 129 horsepower and 230 Nm of peak torque when connected to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

3. Hyundai Venue Third on this list is the Hyundai Venue N Line, which is the sportier variant. Ex-showroom prices for the Hyundai Venue N Line range from Rs 12.08 lakh to Rs 13.90 lakh. Ex-showroom, the i20 N Line, the sportier variant of the i20, costs between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12.52 lakh. A 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine powers the Venue N Line and the i20 N Line. It is mated to either a dual clutch automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual gearbox. The engine generates a maximum torque of 172 Nm and 118 horsepower.





TATA Nexon

4. Tata Nexon The subcompact SUV on the list is the Tata Nexon. All trim levels are powered by a turbocharged gasoline engine. A 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine under the hood produces 118 horsepower and 172 Nm of maximum torque. A 6-speed AMT, a 7-speed dual clutch automatic, a 5-speed manual, and a 6-speed manual are among the gearbox options available to match the engine. Ex-showroom prices for the petrol versions range from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 14.70 lakh.

TATA Altroz Racer

5. Tata Altroz Racer The Altroz Racer is another Tata on the list. The newest model in the Altroz family is the Tata Altroz Race. It has the same 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine as the Nexon, which produces a maximum torque of 172 Nm and 118 horsepower. But the Altroz Racer only comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox, unlike the Nexon. Altroz Racer's ex-showroom costs range from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh.

