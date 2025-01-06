Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: Top 5 powerful cars under Rs 15 lakh in India

Discover the top 5 most powerful cars available in India for under Rs 15 lakh. These vehicles offer a thrilling driving experience without breaking the bank, combining robust engines with stylish designs and exceptional performance.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 6:12 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 6:12 PM IST

Looking for a car that combines power and affordability? We've curated a list of the top 5 most powerful cars under Rs 15 lakh in India. These vehicles pack a punch with their robust engines, stylish designs, and exceptional performance. Perfect for speed enthusiasts and daily drivers alike, these cars prove you don't need to break the bank to enjoy thrilling drives. Explore the best options and find your dream ride today!

Also Read | Bajaj Chetak 35 series electric scooter launched in India: Check out specifications, features and more

article_image2

1. Hyundai Verna

The Hyundai Verna with the 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine is the most powerful vehicle you can get for Rs 15 lakh. The base model of Verna's turbocharged petrol lineup, the SX MT, costs Rs 14.93 lakh ex-showroom in India. The Verna's turbocharged gasoline engine generates 158 horsepower and 253 Nm of torque when mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Furthermore, Hyundai asserts that the Verna's manual-transmission turbocharged petrol version can achieve 20 km/l of fuel economy.

Also Read | Ola electric introduces limited-edition 24K gold-plated S1 Pro Sona edition, Know how to grab it?

article_image3

2. Mahindra XUV 3XO

The Mahindra XUV 3XO, which has a new turbocharged petrol engine, comes in second on the list. Although the XUV 3XO comes with two turbocharged petrol engines, the more potent one is the one from the AX5 trim level, which begins at Rs 10.69 lakh. The 1.2-liter engine generates 129 horsepower and 230 Nm of peak torque when connected to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Also Read | MG Windsor EV to Tata Nexon EV: 5 best electric cars under Rs 20 lakhs

article_image4

3. Hyundai Venue

Third on this list is the Hyundai Venue N Line, which is the sportier variant. Ex-showroom prices for the Hyundai Venue N Line range from Rs 12.08 lakh to Rs 13.90 lakh. Ex-showroom, the i20 N Line, the sportier variant of the i20, costs between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12.52 lakh. A 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine powers the Venue N Line and the i20 N Line. It is mated to either a dual clutch automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual gearbox. The engine generates a maximum torque of 172 Nm and 118 horsepower.

 

article_image5

TATA Nexon

4. Tata Nexon

The subcompact SUV on the list is the Tata Nexon. All trim levels are powered by a turbocharged gasoline engine. A 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine under the hood produces 118 horsepower and 172 Nm of maximum torque. A 6-speed AMT, a 7-speed dual clutch automatic, a 5-speed manual, and a 6-speed manual are among the gearbox options available to match the engine. Ex-showroom prices for the petrol versions range from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 14.70 lakh.

Also Read | Skoda Kylaq to Kia Syros: 5 new cars hitting the roads in December 2024

article_image6

TATA Altroz Racer

5. Tata Altroz Racer

The Altroz Racer is another Tata on the list. The newest model in the Altroz family is the Tata Altroz Race. It has the same 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine as the Nexon, which produces a maximum torque of 172 Nm and 118 horsepower. But the Altroz Racer only comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox, unlike the Nexon. Altroz Racer's ex-showroom costs range from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh.

Also Read | Go electric! Top 4 affordable EV options for cleaner air amid Delhi pollution crisis

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maruti Suzuki 2025 lineup From e Vitara to Brezza facelift here is what you can expect gcw

Maruti Suzuki’s 2025 Lineup: From e Vitara to Brezza facelift; here's what you can expect

Driving in fog? Follow THESE 7 essential safety tips for a safe journey gcw

Driving in fog? Follow THESE 7 essential safety tips for a safe journey

Hyundai Creta EV with 473 km range unveiled launch on january 17 2025 check features design and more gcw

Hyundai Creta EV with 473km range unveiled! Launch on January 17, 2025 | Check features and more

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94 gcw

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94

Tata Punch to Nissan Magnite: Top 5 cars under Rs 8 lakh with Automatic Manual Transmission gcw

Tata Punch to Nissan Magnite: Top 5 cars under Rs 8 lakh with Automatic Manual Transmission

Recent Stories

Sudden rush to register as Delhi voters due to AAP's pro-women scheme? EC orders scrutiny shk

Sudden rush to register as Delhi voters due to AAP's pro-women scheme? EC orders scrutiny

Sacrifice of those killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack won't go in vain, assures HM Amit Shah snt

Sacrifice of those killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack won't go in vain, assures HM Amit Shah

'Pleased Bumrah didn't bowl on Day 3': Khawaja, Head admit after reclaiming BGT in Sydney vkp

'Pleased Bumrah didn't bowl on Day 3': Khawaja, Head admit after reclaiming BGT in Sydney

Alibaba Group Stock In Focus As Its AI Search Engine Reaches Milestone: Retail’s Bullish

Alibaba Group Stock In Focus As Its AI Search Engine Reaches Milestone: Retail’s Bullish

United Airlines Stock In Spotlight After Firm Accelerates Timeline To Bring Starlink Services Onboard: Retail’s Unswayed

United Airlines Stock In Spotlight After Firm Accelerates Timeline To Bring Starlink Services Onboard: Retail’s Unswayed

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon