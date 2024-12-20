Bajaj Chetak 35 series electric scooter launched in India: Check out specifications, features and more

Bajaj Auto has launched the latest version of its electric scooter, Chetak in the Indian market. The electric two-wheeler has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.20 (ex-showroom) for the 3502 variant while the 3501 variant will be priced at Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom). Later on, the brand will also launch a 3503 model. It should be mentioned that the scooter has been available for purchase in the nation from 2020 and has undergone several modifications as of 2024. Updates to the EV's engine, feature list, and other areas are examples of the modifications that have occurred. The goal of all of this is to make the EV "the best Chetak yet."

With its metallic body and neo-classic look, the new Bajaj Chetak's design builds on the features of its predecessor. A circle headlight with DRL is one way to view this. Additionally, it has a sleek apron with integrated turn indicators, a Chetak emblem in the centre, and other features that enhance the EV's contemporary appearance. Additionally, the floorboard and single-piece seat have been extended by 80 mm by the company.

With an expanded tail portion that houses the tail lamps and a smooth look from the side with Chetak printed on it, the scooter's rear end still seems to be comparable to its predecessor. The brand is also offering a larger 35-litre boot space with the EV.

The electric scooter's features include a 5-inch touch TFT screen and a digital instrument cluster that provides the rider with important EV information. In addition, it provides document storage, music management, call acceptance and rejection, navigation via built-in maps, and more. Among many other safety features, the brand offers geo-fence, theft alarm, accident detection, and overspeed alert. The brand now uses tactile switches instead of mechanical ones.

In order to make the EV longer and give the battery more room, the company has used a new platform. A new 3.5 kWh battery pack powers the Bajaj Chetak, transferring power to a 4 kW engine. The EV can reach a maximum speed of 73 kmph with this powertrain. The genuine range is 125 km, however all of this combined is supposed to provide a range of more than 150 miles on a single charge. With its 950 watt onboard charger, the EV can be charged from 0% to 80% in three hours.

