Tata Nano EV: From range to safety features, know all about India's most affordable electric car

Tata Nano EV: India's cheapest electric car. Learn about its features, range, price, and impact on the Indian automotive market.

article_image1
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 9:35 AM IST

Nano EV: Car at Bike Price

Tata Nano EV: At the heart of the Nano EV lies an advanced electric powertrain. A high-efficiency electric motor delivers brisk acceleration, making city driving effortless. The battery pack offers sufficient range for daily commutes and short trips.

article_image2

Nano EV Car

The Nano EV 2025 is more than transportation; it's a connected experience. Expect features like a large touchscreen infotainment system, voice commands, over-the-air software updates, and driver-assistance systems.

article_image3

Nano EV Range

Safety is paramount. The Nano EV 2025 boasts comprehensive safety features like multiple airbags, ABS, ESC, and a robust body structure. As an EV, it also promotes a cleaner environment.

article_image4

Tata Nano Price

A Car at Bike Price

The Tata Nano EV 2025 is expected to be one of the most affordable electric cars in India, making it an attractive option for city commuters, students, and first-time car buyers. With a price tag nearly equivalent to a premium motorcycle, it aims to provide an economical and eco-friendly alternative to scooters and bikes.

Its compact design makes it ideal for urban driving, allowing for easy navigation through traffic and effortless parking in tight spots. It presents a compelling choice for those looking to upgrade from two-wheelers to four-wheelers without a significant cost increase.

article_image5

Ratan Tata's Dream Car

Battery & Range

One of the most significant upgrades in the Nano EV 2025 is its battery technology. Instead of a traditional petrol engine, Tata Motors has equipped the car with a modern lithium-ion battery pack, ensuring superior performance and efficiency.

The battery capacity is expected to range from 17 kWh to 24 kWh, providing a range of 200-250 km on a single charge. This makes it an ideal choice for daily commutes, especially with the rapidly expanding charging infrastructure in urban areas.

Charging the Nano EV is also convenient, with fast-charging capabilities allowing for a full charge in just 1.5 hours. For users relying on regular home charging, the charging time is expected to be 6-7 hours.

