Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV: Specs, features, range and battery compared

Hyundai's Creta Electric SUV is set to rival the Tata Curvv EV, boasting competitive battery options, performance, charging times, and features. Both vehicles offer varying battery capacities and ranges, with the Creta Electric slightly edging out the Curvv in acceleration.

At last, Hyundai has shown the electric variant of its well-liked SUV, the Creta. The new vehicle, called the Creta Electric, will make its premiere at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. It will face competition from other electric SUVs such as the recently unveiled Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV whenever it is released. Also Read | Driving in fog? Follow THESE 7 essential safety tips for a safe journey Hyundai Creta EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Dimensions The Creta Electric is probably going to have around the same dimensions as the current Creta, even if Hyundai hasn't disclosed them. For example, the contemporary Creta has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm and dimensions of 4,330 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, and 1,635 mm in height. In contrast, the Curvv EV has a wheelbase of 2,560 mm and measures 4,310 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width, and 1,637 mm in height.

Hyundai Creta EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Battery options There are two battery choices available for the Hyundai Creta Electric: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh, which provide a range of 390 km and 473 km, respectively. In a similar vein, the Tata Curvv EV has somewhat bigger 45 kWh and 55 kWh batteries with 430 km and 502 km of range, respectively. Also Read | Kia Syros bookings open! You can reserve it for Rs 25,000 | Check features, engine and more Hyundai Creta EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Performance The Creta electric will get a single motor but no power outputs are available while it will do 0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds. The Curvv will sprint from 0-100 km/h in 8.6 seconds.

Hyundai Creta EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Charging time Regarding charging, the Creta Electric is compatible with 60 kW DC and 11 kW AC fast charging. The bigger battery pack option can be charged from 10% to 100% in around 4 hours using an AC charger, according to the manufacturer, but a DC fast charger can reach 80% in just 58 minutes. The Tata Curvv EV has 7.2 kW AC and 70 kW DC charging capabilities. AC charging takes 6.5 to 7.9 hours, while DC charging takes 40 minutes to reach 80%. Also Read | Hyundai Creta EV with 473km range unveiled! Launch on January 17, 2025 | Check features and more

Hyundai Creta EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Features The Creta electric for example will get V2L, a digital key, active flap at the front, 360 degree camera, panoramic sunroof and more. The Curvv has V2V and V2L plus a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, ADAS, 360 degree camera and more. The e Vitara meanwhile could come with ADAS, 360 degree camera, panoramic sunroof and more. Also Read | Tata Punch to Nissan Magnite: Top 5 cars under Rs 8 lakh with Automatic Manual Transmission Hyundai Creta EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Safety The safety equipment list of both the electric compact SUV is expected to remain the same with notable features including 6 airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and Level 2 ADAS.

Latest Videos