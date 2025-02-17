Tata Motors to install 400,000 EV charging stations across India by 2027

Tata Power will install 200,000 new EV charging points by 2027. Having already sold 200,000 electric vehicles, Tata aims to establish a total of 400,000 charging points by 2027.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 9:50 AM IST

Tata to Install 400,000 EV Charging Points

Tata Power will install 200,000 new EV charging points by 2027. With 200,000 EVs sold, Tata aims for 400,000 charging points. Tata promotes EV use with home charging and public charging infrastructure in urban and suburban areas. 'Open Collaboration' involves charging point operators and fuel retailers.

Also Read | Mahindra strikes GOLD again! BE 6 and XUV 9e bookings cross Rs 8,472 crore

budget 2025
article_image2

Tata Group

Tata Power aims to enhance highway charging infrastructure for seamless travel. Public charging points in India have doubled to over 18,000 in 15 months. Tata has installed 150,000+ home chargers, 2,500 community chargers, and 750 public chargers. They plan to reach 400,000 charging points in the next two years.

article_image3

Electric Vehicle

Tata Power has partnered with charging point operators to install 30,000 new public charging points, supporting all EV manufacturers and users.

By 2030, the Indian government wants EV sales to account for 30% of all automobile sales. The government has announced a 20 billion rupee ($230 million) incentive program for the installation of public fast-charging stations in order to support this goal. Due to a lack of extensive public charging infrastructure, the majority of EV users in India currently rely on home charging.

Also Read | Tata Motors announces HUGE discounts on Punch EV, Tiago EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV!

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahindra strikes GOLD again! BE 6 and XUV 9e bookings cross Rs 8,472 crore gcw

Mahindra strikes GOLD again! BE 6 and XUV 9e bookings cross Rs 8,472 crore

Used car loans made easy: How Loan-to-Value ratios impact your financing AJR

Used car loans made easy: How Loan-to-Value ratios impact your financing

Mahindra BE 6 and Mahindra XEV 9e bookings to begin from Valentines day know price and range gcw

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Bookings to begin from Valentine's Day | Know price and range

Harley-Davidson, Ducati bikes may get cheaper in India, Here's why gcw

Harley-Davidson, Ducati bikes may get cheaper in India, Here's why

Ola launches Gen 3 electric scooters launched check price range features and specs gcw

Ola unveils Gen 3 electric scooters with extended range | Check specs and price

Recent Stories

Kim Sae Ron death: All about actress death and funeral details MEG

Kim Sae Ron death: All about actress death and funeral details 

Cat to Horse: 7 animals considered lucky across cultures gcw

Cat to Horse: 7 animals considered lucky across cultures

West Bengal government's big update on DA hike: Employees to get massive payout AJR

West Bengal govt's big update on DA hike: Employees to get massive payout

NEET MDS 2025: Register for NEET MDS exam from February 18, exam will be held on this date in April iwh

NEET MDS 2025: Register for MDS exam from February 18, exam will be held on this date in April

Kerala cops continue traffic violations amidst DGP's strict directive on fines; 4000 notices sent to police HQ anr

Kerala cops continue traffic violations amidst DGP's strict directive on fines; 4000 notices sent to police HQ

Recent Videos

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

Video Icon
Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon