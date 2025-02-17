Tata Motors to install 400,000 EV charging stations across India by 2027

Tata Power will install 200,000 new EV charging points by 2027. Having already sold 200,000 electric vehicles, Tata aims to establish a total of 400,000 charging points by 2027.

Tata to Install 400,000 EV Charging Points

Tata Power will install 200,000 new EV charging points by 2027. With 200,000 EVs sold, Tata aims for 400,000 charging points. Tata promotes EV use with home charging and public charging infrastructure in urban and suburban areas. 'Open Collaboration' involves charging point operators and fuel retailers.

Tata Power aims to enhance highway charging infrastructure for seamless travel. Public charging points in India have doubled to over 18,000 in 15 months. Tata has installed 150,000+ home chargers, 2,500 community chargers, and 750 public chargers. They plan to reach 400,000 charging points in the next two years.

Tata Power has partnered with charging point operators to install 30,000 new public charging points, supporting all EV manufacturers and users.

By 2030, the Indian government wants EV sales to account for 30% of all automobile sales. The government has announced a 20 billion rupee ($230 million) incentive program for the installation of public fast-charging stations in order to support this goal. Due to a lack of extensive public charging infrastructure, the majority of EV users in India currently rely on home charging.

