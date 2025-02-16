Mahindra strikes GOLD again! BE 6 and XUV 9e bookings cross Rs 8,472 crore

Mahindra's new electric vehicles, the BE 6 and XEV 9e, received over 30,000 bookings on their first day, totaling Rs 8,472 crore. This continues Mahindra's trend of successful launches, following the Scorpio-N, Thar Roxx, and XUV 3OO.

Mahindra SUVs have garnered handsome bookings on the first day of their commencement over the past few years. Consider the Mahindra Thar Roxx, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Mahindra Scorpio-N. With the company's latest electric cars (EVs), the Mahindra BE 6 and the Mahindra XEV 9e, the trend has persisted.

Bookings for the BE 6 and the XEV 9e opened today (February 14, 2025) at 9 AM. According to Mahindra, the two EVs cumulatively received 30,179 bookings on day one. Their collective booking value is Rs 8,472 crore at the ex-showroom price. The BE 6 and the XEV 9e had respective splits of 44% and 56%. 73% of all reservations for both manufacturers were made for the premium Pack Three, which has a 79kWh battery.

Also Read | Tata Curvv EV to Mahindra BE 6: A look at 5 best electric SUVs for long drives

Mahindra maintained its strong day-one booking success with the BE 6 and XEV 9e. In 2022, for example, the Scorpio-N had more than one million reservations in 30 minutes. The Thar Roxx exceeded all previous records with 1,76,218 bookings in 60 minutes late last year, while the XUV 3XO received over 50,000 bookings in 60 minutes in early 2024.

Given that India's electric vehicle market is still in its infancy, the BE 6 and XEV 9e's first-day bookings are all the more remarkable. The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), an industry association, reports that 99,165 electric cars were sold in India in 2024. In 2024, their share of total automobile sales was only 2.4%.

Also Read | Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV: Specs, features, range and battery compared

The BE 6 and XEV 9e are based on the EV-specific INGLO platform and come with two battery pack options: 59kWh and 79kWh, as well as two motor options: 170kW and 210kW. The 59kWh battery is connected to the 170kW motor, while the 79kWh battery is connected to the 210kW motor.

The 0-100kmph acceleration time is claimed to be 6.7 seconds for the BE 6 Pack Three 210kW/79kWh and 6.8 seconds for the XEV 9e Pack Three 210kW/79kWh. With fast charging (20-80% in less than 20 minutes with a 175kW DC charger), the BE 6 and XEV 9e have claimed ranges of 683km (MIDC parts 1 and 2) and 656km (MIDC parts 1 and 2), respectively.

Also Read | e Vitara vs Creta EV: Range, features and performance compared | Which one to buy?

Latest Videos