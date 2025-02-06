Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Bookings to begin from Valentine's Day | Know price and range

Mahindra has announced that bookings for its new electric SUVs, the BE 6 and XEV 9e, will open on February 14, 2025. The company also revealed delivery dates for various trim levels, starting in mid-March 2025 for the Pack Three version and extending to August 2025 for the entry-level models.

Mahindra will open bookings for its newly developed EV SUVs, the BE 6 and the XEV 9e, on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025. The XEV 9e and BE 6 delivery dates were just revealed by the company. Delivery of the Pack Three version of both vehicles is expected to start in the middle of March 2025. On the other hand, Pack Two and Pack Three Select deliveries will start in July 2025 and June 2025, respectively. Beginning in August 2025, the entry-level models One and One Above will be delivered.

Also Read | Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV: Specs, features, range and battery compared

Mahindra BE 6 and Mahindra XEV 9e: Range and battery

The engine of the BE 6e and the XEV 9e is the identical, despite differences in design and feature sets. The 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack variants are supported by the Mahindra INGLO architecture. These battery packs are made of lithium iron phosphate (LFP). Initially, the 59 kWh battery packs will also be offered with the XEV 9e and BE 6e.

According to Mahindra, a 175 kW DC fast charger can charge the BE 6e from 20% to 80% in under 20 minutes. The 79 kWh battery pack is said to have a 682 km range, according to ARAI testing, while the 59 kWh battery pack's range is yet unknown. The bigger 79 kWh battery pack versions generate 278 horsepower, while the smaller battery pack is rated to create 228 bhp. At 380 Nm, the torque output is constant for both battery pack configurations.

Also Read | e Vitara vs Creta EV: Range, features and performance compared | Which one to buy?

Mahindra BE 6 and Mahindra XEV 9e: Price

Both SUVs, which are built on Mahindra's INGLO platform, include cutting-edge technology that has garnered international attention. Depending on the model, features like twin or triple displays, an ADAS suite, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon system, and adaptive dampening are available at incredibly low costs. Ex-showroom prices for the Mahindra BE 6 range from Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh. The XEV 9e, on the other hand, has ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh. While the XEV 9e is available in four distinct trim levels, the BE 6 SUV will be available in five.

Also Read | Ola unveils Gen 3 electric scooters with extended range | Check specs and price

Latest Videos