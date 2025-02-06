Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Bookings to begin from Valentine's Day | Know price and range

Mahindra has announced that bookings for its new electric SUVs, the BE 6 and XEV 9e, will open on February 14, 2025. The company also revealed delivery dates for various trim levels, starting in mid-March 2025 for the Pack Three version and extending to August 2025 for the entry-level models.

Mahindra BE 6 and Mahindra XEV 9e bookings to begin from Valentines day know price and range gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Updated: Feb 6, 2025, 4:15 PM IST

Mahindra will open bookings for its newly developed EV SUVs, the BE 6 and the XEV 9e, on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025. The XEV 9e and BE 6 delivery dates were just revealed by the company. Delivery of the Pack Three version of both vehicles is expected to start in the middle of March 2025. On the other hand, Pack Two and Pack Three Select deliveries will start in July 2025 and June 2025, respectively. Beginning in August 2025, the entry-level models One and One Above will be delivered.

Also Read | Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV: Specs, features, range and battery compared

Mahindra BE 6 and Mahindra XEV 9e: Range and battery

The engine of the BE 6e and the XEV 9e is the identical, despite differences in design and feature sets. The 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack variants are supported by the Mahindra INGLO architecture. These battery packs are made of lithium iron phosphate (LFP). Initially, the 59 kWh battery packs will also be offered with the XEV 9e and BE 6e.

According to Mahindra, a 175 kW DC fast charger can charge the BE 6e from 20% to 80% in under 20 minutes. The 79 kWh battery pack is said to have a 682 km range, according to ARAI testing, while the 59 kWh battery pack's range is yet unknown. The bigger 79 kWh battery pack versions generate 278 horsepower, while the smaller battery pack is rated to create 228 bhp. At 380 Nm, the torque output is constant for both battery pack configurations.

Also Read | e Vitara vs Creta EV: Range, features and performance compared | Which one to buy?

Mahindra BE 6 and Mahindra XEV 9e: Price

Both SUVs, which are built on Mahindra's INGLO platform, include cutting-edge technology that has garnered international attention. Depending on the model, features like twin or triple displays, an ADAS suite, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon system, and adaptive dampening are available at incredibly low costs. Ex-showroom prices for the Mahindra BE 6 range from Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh. The XEV 9e, on the other hand, has ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh. While the XEV 9e is available in four distinct trim levels, the BE 6 SUV will be available in five.

Also Read | Ola unveils Gen 3 electric scooters with extended range | Check specs and price

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Harley-Davidson, Ducati bikes may get cheaper in India, Here's why gcw

Harley-Davidson, Ducati bikes may get cheaper in India, Here's why

Ola launches Gen 3 electric scooters launched check price range features and specs gcw

Ola unveils Gen 3 electric scooters with extended range | Check specs and price

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025 vkp

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya' vkp

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya'

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect gcw

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect

Recent Stories

SC protects Discovery officials after threats over 'Cult of fear' OTT documentary on Asaram Bapu vkp

SC protects Discovery officials after threats over 'Cult of fear' OTT documentary on Asaram Bapu

Kerala soldier missing for 5 days after boat capsizes in Andaman; family seeks military assistance for search anr

Kerala soldier missing for 5 days after boat capsizes in Andaman; family seeks military assistance for search

SA20 Sunrisers Eastern Capetowns title hat-trick hopes alive, defeat Joburg Super Kings in Eliminator HRD

SA20: Sunrisers Eastern Capetown's title hat-trick hopes alive, defeat Joburg Super Kings in Eliminator

Capri Holdings Stock Plummets After Q3 Earnings Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours

Capri Holdings Stock Plummets After Q3 Earnings Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours

Amazon Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Retail Investors Bank On Strong Holiday Sales, Watch For Cloud Updates

Amazon Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Retail Investors Bank On Strong Holiday Sales, Watch For Cloud Updates

Recent Videos

Manhattan Residential Building Engulfed in Massive Fire, Onlookers Horrified

Manhattan Residential Building Engulfed in Massive Fire, Onlookers Horrified

Video Icon
Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Exposed: CCTV Shows Clear Beating

Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Exposed: CCTV Shows Clear Beating

Video Icon
Manhattan Residential Building Engulfed in Massive Fire, Onlookers Horrified

Manhattan Residential Building Engulfed in Massive Fire, Onlookers Horrified

Video Icon
'Not Committed to Put…': White House Secy Leavitt Reveals Trump’s Gaza ‘Takeover’ Plan

'Not Committed to Put…': White House Secy Leavitt Reveals Trump’s Gaza ‘Takeover’ Plan

Video Icon
Palestinian Journalist Explores Devastated Neighborhoods in Gaza

Palestinian Journalist Explores Devastated Neighborhoods in Gaza

Video Icon