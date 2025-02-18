Tata Curvv EV to Tata Nexon EV: 5 must-see electric SUVs that could be your perfect match

The electric SUV market is booming with options for every driver. From the budget-friendly Tata Nexon EV to the long-range Mahindra BE 6, there's an electric SUV to fit your needs and budget.

If you're considering an electric SUV, you're in luck! The EV market is expanding rapidly, offering a range of stylish, high-performance, and feature-packed options. Whether you prioritize long-range capability, advanced technology, or a budget-friendly choice, there's an electric SUV for you. Here are five top contenders that stand out for their performance, design, and value—helping you make an informed decision before making the switch to electric mobility. Also Read | Tesla begins hiring spree in India after Elon Musk-PM Modi meeting

1. Hyundai Creta Electric The Hyundai Creta Electric, which was introduced at the Auto Expo 2025, costs Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The e-SUV comes in five primary models and has two battery pack options: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. While the 51.4 kWh model offers a 473 km single-charge range, the Creta Electric will have a 390 km single-charge range with a 42 kWh battery pack. All SUV models have three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sports. The SUV with the larger battery pack has 168 horsepower and 255 Nm of torque. 52 safety features, including as TPMS, hill driving assistance, and six airbags, are standard on the Hyundai Creta Electric. The higher model levels of the vehicle also come equipped with Level 2 ADAS, which offers features like adaptive cruise control, collision alerts, and lane driving assistance.

2. MG ZS EV With an ex-showroom price range of Rs 18.98 lakh to Rs 26.63 lakh, the MG ZS EV is among the first vehicles in India's small e-SUV market. With a permanent magnet synchronous motor and a 50.3 kWh battery, the ZS is available in six trim levels. As a result, the vehicle can generate 173 horsepower and 280 Nm of torque. The ZS EV can be charged to 80 percent capacity in 60 minutes using a 50 kW fast charger, and it can be charged from zero to full capacity in around nine hours. According to MG, the ZS EV can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds and go 461 km on a single charge. Additionally, MG has added a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX mounts, six airbags, and hill descent assistance to the ZS EV. In addition, the ZS EV has seventeen Level-2 ADAS capabilities, including as lane driving assistance and frontal collision avoidance systems. The vehicle received a five-star rating in the crash test conducted by the Euro New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP).

3. Tata Nexon EV The Nexon EV is available in ten different models and starts at Rs 12.49 lakh, ex-showroom. With the Nexon EV, Tata gives two battery pack choices. The long range package comes with a 45 kWh battery that can go 489 km between charges. With 142.7 horsepower and 215 Nm of torque, the motor can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in less than 8.9 seconds. The 30 kWh battery in the mid-range battery pack has a 275 km range on a single charge. With 127.4 horsepower and 215 Nm of torque, this setup can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in less than 9.2 seconds. Also Read | Tata Motors to install 400,000 EV charging stations across India by 2027 The Nexon EV is equipped with front ventilated seats, leatherette interior, and a voice-activated sunroof. The e-SUV is equipped with a 10.24-inch driver's cluster and a 12.2-inch infotainment system. Six airbags, ABS with EBD, EPB with Auto Hold, ESC, and hill driving aids are among the safety features included in the Nexon EV.

4. Mahindra BE 6 The Mahindra BE 6 comes in five different models and starts at Rs 19.40 lakh (ex-showroom). With distinctive C-shaped LED DRLs evoking the ICE-powered XUV 3XO, it debuts a sporty and modern look. Under the BE sub-brand, the new battery-electric SUV represents the Indian automaker's entry into a specialized EV portfolio. Also Read | Mahindra strikes GOLD again! BE 6 and XUV 9e bookings cross Rs 8,472 crore The BE 6, which is based on the INGLO platform, comes with two different battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The 59 kWh battery that powers the lower-spec vehicles produces 227.9 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque. 281.6 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque can be produced by the top-spec model, which is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack. The stated single-charge range of this model is 683 kilometers. The BE 6 has a single pedal drive, adjustable regen, and electric power steering with a changeable gear ratio. In addition to a fixed glass panoramic sunroof for the passengers, the vehicle has dual 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster. Six airbags, ESP, a 360-degree camera, a blind view monitor, and ISOFIX mounts in the second row are among the safety features. Additionally, the BE 6 has a Level 2+ ADAS suite that uses one camera and five radars.

5. Tata Curvv EV With two battery pack options and three different configurations, the Tata Curvv EV starts at Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The 45 kWh battery pack powers the e-SUV's 165 horsepower electric motor, which provides a stated 501 km of range when fully charged. The higher-spec 55 kWh variant has a stated 585 km range between charges. A multipurpose steering wheel with an illuminated emblem is a feature of the Curvv EV. The interior has a 10.25-inch display for the digital instrument cluster and a 12.2-inch floating infotainment display from HARMAN. In addition to ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof, the e-SUV offers EV-only features including V2V and V2L charging and an automated parking brake. The Curvv EV is equipped with all-wheel disc brakes, an ESP with i-VBAC, and six airbags. The vehicle also has a 360-degree camera with a Blind Spot View Monitor and Level 2 ADAS with 20 functions.

