Tesla begins hiring spree in India after Elon Musk-PM Modi meeting

Tesla is hiring in India after CEO Elon Musk met with PM Modi. The company posted 13 job openings, signaling a potential entry into the Indian EV market despite previous import tax concerns. Learn more about Tesla's plans for India.

Tesla Inc., a global leader in renewable energy and electric vehicles, which has had a limited presence in India, announced plans on Monday to begin hiring in the country. According to job listings recently posted on its LinkedIn profile, the firm is seeking to fill 13 positions, including both back-end and customer-facing roles. This action comes after Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was in the US.

At least five of the positions, including service technician and various advisory roles, were available in both Mumbai and Delhi, while the rest of the openings, such as customer engagement manager and delivery operations specialist, were for Mumbai.

Also Read | Tata Motors to install 400,000 EV charging stations across India by 2027

Over the years, Tesla's interactions with India have been irregular, mostly because of worries about exorbitant import taxes. Nonetheless, India recently lowered the minimum customs duty from 110% to 70% on luxury vehicles costing more than $40,000. India is becoming a more alluring market for electric cars as a result of this shift and its efforts to decarbonize its economy and reach net-zero emissions by 2070.

Despite being the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world, India is a crucial market for Tesla's EVs due to its expanding middle class and need for sustainable solutions. In order to make significant investments in India, Tesla has long sought to reduce import levies.

While India’s EV sales neared 100,000 units last year, this number is small compared to China, where 11 million EVs were sold in the same period. However, with the Indian government pushing for cleaner energy solutions and offering incentives for EV adoption, Tesla sees potential in the market.

Also Read | Mahindra strikes GOLD again! BE 6 and XUV 9e bookings cross Rs 8,472 crore

Musk had intended to travel to India in 2022 to meet with Prime Minister Modi, which sparked rumors about Tesla's potential manufacturing plant and other future investments in the nation. To address pressing business concerns, like as employee layoffs and American auto recalls, Musk, however, postponed the trip.

Latest Videos