Tata Curvv EV to Mahindra BE 6: A look at 5 best electric SUVs for long drives

The Indian electric SUV market is expanding rapidly, offering consumers a wider range of choices. These SUVs boast larger battery packs, addressing range anxiety concerns for potential EV buyers. From the MG ZS EV to the Mahindra BE 6, discover the top contenders with impressive range capabilities.

The Indian electric SUV industry is booming with new possibilities following the recent Auto Expo in New Delhi, providing consumers more options than ever before. Mahindra started things far earlier with the BE 6 and XEV 9e, while Hyundai introduced the Creta Electric. Today's electric SUVs come with larger battery packs than ever before. For purchasers who are now beginning to show interest in the possibility of purchasing an EV, this has somewhat allayed their range anxiety worries. Look no farther if you're also searching for an EV that will get you as far as feasible. The EV SUVs that are currently on the Indian market are listed below, arranged by increasing range.

1. MG ZS EV Despite being one of the oldest EV SUVs available, the MG ZS EV makes it onto this list because to its 50.3 kWh battery. At slightly under Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), this power pack enables the SUV to drive up to 461 km (ARAI). This SUV is the MG Astor's electric counterpart, and even though more recent versions are more efficient than it was, it can still compete with them. Its electric motor produces 174.5 horsepower and 280 Nm of torque to power the front wheels. Also Read | Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV: Specs, features, range and battery compared

2. Hyundai Creta EV The Hyundai Creta is already well-known, and its electric variant further solidifies the brand's reputation. Two battery choices are available for the Creta EV: a 42 kWh pack with an ARAI range of 390 km and a bigger 51.4 kWh pack with an ARAI range of 473 km. Ex-showroom prices for the EV range from Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 23.5 lakh. The larger battery delivers long-range, but the smaller one maintains the affordable beginning price. The power output is between 133 and 168 horsepower. The torque output of both variants is comparable at 255 Nm. Also Read | e Vitara vs Creta EV: Range, features and performance compared | Which one to buy?

3. Tata Curvv EV With its coupe-SUV style, the Tata Curvv EV creates a new category in the SUV market. Because of its reasonable starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it makes the category accessible to a wider audience. Built on the proven Nexon platform, the Currv EV comes with two battery options: a 45 kWh pack that can reach 430 km (ARAI) and a 55 kWh pack that can reach 502 km (ARAI). These versions have power output ratings of 148 and 165 horsepower, respectively, and torque of 215 Nm. Also Read | Ola unveils Gen 3 electric scooters with extended range | Check specs and price

4. BYD Atto 3 The BYD Atto 3 is an SUV that is entirely electric and was created as such from the ground up. With its 49.9 kWh and 60.5 kWh battery packs, the Atto 3 has a range of 468 km (ARAI) and 521 km (ARAI), respectively. It has a front-mounted motor that produces 310 Nm of torque and 201 horsepower. Ex-showroom prices for the SUV range from Rs 24.99 lakh to Rs 33.99 lakh. Despite being more expensive than its competitors, its high-end construction and technologically advanced inside make it a worthwhile investment. Also Read | Kia EV6 Facelift Launched in India, know about its battery, new features, improved design and more

5. Mahindra BE 6 The Mahindra BE 6, which is based on Mahindra's INGLO platform, has the greatest range. Compared to its older sister, the XEV 9e, the BE 6 has a sportier design and improved aerodynamics. You will pay between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the BE 6. Its lightweight design also gives it a range advantage over the XEV 9e, with a 79 kWh battery pack that can go 682 km (ARAI). It is rated at 282 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque.

