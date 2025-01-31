Ola unveils Gen 3 electric scooters with extended range | Check specs and price

Ola Electric launched its Gen 3 electric scooter range featuring MoveOS 5, offering various models like S1 Pro, S1 Pro+, S1 X, and S1 X+ with different battery capacities. The scooters boast improved range, a mid-drive motor, and 'Brake by Wire' technology for enhanced performance and efficiency.

Ola launches Gen 3 electric scooters launched check price range features and specs gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 11:41 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 12:08 PM IST

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd unveiled its new Gen 3 electric scooter range on Friday, January 31, 2025. The new scooter range comes with Ola's ‘MoveOS 5’ which is their new EV operating system. The new S1 Pro, S1 Pro+, and the more reasonably priced S1 X and S1 X+ have all been unveiled by the EV manufacturer.

A 3 kwh battery and a 4 kwh battery are the two battery types available with the S1 Pro. In the meanwhile, the Pro+ may be equipped with a 5.3 kW or 4 kW battery pack. While the Ola S1 X+ only comes with a 4 kWh battery pack, the S1 X comes with options for 2, 3, and 4 kWh battery packs. According to Ola, the Pro+ boasts a remarkable 320 km range and a peak speed of 141 kph.

Additionally, Ola's unique "Brake by Wire" technology is included with the Gen 3 scooters. This doubles the brake pad life and increases range by 15% by balancing motor resistance and brake pad use using a sensor on the brake lever.

The electric motor's ability to regenerate power from braking action contributes to the extended range. In contrast to earlier models that used hub motors, the scooters now have a mid-drive motor and an integrated Motor Control Unit (MCU). Aggarwal asserts that it is more dependable, lighter, and five times more efficient. In addition, the scooters use a chain drive with pre-lubricated O-rings instead of the belt drive found in earlier models. Ola anticipates that the chains will outlast the belts by a factor of two.

Ola Gen 3 electric scooters price

The 2kWh model of the Ola S1 X begins at Rs 79,999. The price of the 3kWh and 4kWh versions is Rs 89,999 and Rs 99,999, respectively. All of these figurines were formerly in showrooms. The S1 X+, on the other hand, costs Rs 1,07,99. The 3 kWh variant of the S1 Pro costs Rs 1,14,999, while the 4 kWh model costs Rs 1,34,999.The top-of-the-line Pro+ costs Rs 1,54,999 for the 4 kWh version, while the flagship 5.3 kWh one costs RS 1,69,999. Orders start from today onwards while deliveries will start in Mid-Feb, Aggarwal said.

