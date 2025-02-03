e Vitara vs Creta EV: Range, features and performance compared | Which one to buy?

Maruti Suzuki eVitara vs Hyundai Creta EV: Comparing range, features, performance, and safety of these upcoming electric SUVs. Which one reigns supreme? Find out!

The e Vitara and Creta Electric, two future models from Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, respectively, are expected to increase competitiveness in the electric SUV market. Both cars have unique features and specs designed for today's drivers. The battle for the best electric SUV is heating up as Maruti Suzuki eVitara and Hyundai Creta EV prepare to hit the Indian market. Both SUVs promise impressive range, performance, and cutting-edge features, making them top contenders in the growing EV segment. While Maruti Suzuki is known for its fuel efficiency and affordability, Hyundai brings advanced technology and premium styling to the table. If you're considering switching to an electric SUV, this detailed comparison of the eVitara and Creta EV will help you decide which one suits your needs better. Let’s dive into the range, features, safety, and performance of these exciting upcoming EVs!

e Vitara vs Creta EV: Exterior and safety features The e Vitara has 18-inch alloy wheels, active air vents, and LED headlights, while its precise measurements are yet unknown. To improve aerodynamics, the Creta EV, which is based on the ICE model, features a sealed grille, pixel graphics, and 17-inch aero alloy wheels. Both SUVs have 360-degree cameras, several airbags, electronic parking brakes with auto-hold, and Level 2 ADAS. However, the Creta EV's increased torque output and in-car payment function give it an advantage.

e Vitara vs Creta EV: Engine and range It is anticipated that the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara would include battery packs with a maximum range of 500 km that use BYD's LFP "Blade" cells. It will have motors that generate 192.5 Nm of torque and 142 and 172 horsepower. In addition, the car has regenerative braking, one pedal, and many drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport, and Snow). However, there are two battery pack configurations available for the Hyundai Creta Electric: 42 kWh (390 km range) and 51.4 kWh (473 km range, ARAI-certified). The motors of the Creta EV provide 133 and 169 horsepower, respectively, along with a greater torque output of 255 Nm.

e Vitara vs Creta EV: Interior The e Vitara has a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, multi-color ambient lighting, an Infinity by Harman audio system, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and more. Additionally, it has an air purifying system, wireless charging, and a panoramic sunroof. In contrast, the Creta EV has Level 2 ADAS, which includes adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist, a dual-zone temperature control system, and an in-car payment option. For safety, it has a 360-degree camera and six airbags.

In the electric SUV market, the Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara both have attractive characteristics. The Creta EV offers improved ADAS, different battery choices, and a greater torque output, while the e Vitara focuses on a strong motor, a longer range, and a feature-rich interior. Those who value range and in-car luxury may find the e Vitara appealing, but the Creta EV stands out thanks to its advanced technology and improved safety measures. With the upcoming launches of both SUVs, consumers will have a wide range of alternatives to suit their driving requirements and tastes.



Latest Videos