Kia EV6 Facelift Launched in India, know about its battery, new features, improved design and more

Following the global unveiling of the updated EV6 last year, Kia has introduced its mid-size electric SUV in India. Bookings have commenced, with the launch scheduled for March.

Kia EV6 Facelift

Kia has launched the EV6 facelift in India. The updated electric SUV was showcased at the ongoing Auto Expo 2025. Bookings are open, but the launch and price announcement will take place in March. Unlike Hyundai with its India-assembled Ioniq 5, the new EV6 will be sold as a CBU import.

Kia EV6 Interior and Exterior

The 2025 Kia EV6 retains the same silhouette as the previous model but features new headlights, a revised front bumper, new alloy wheels, and a slightly updated rear. These changes give the car a sharper, more modern look. The interior also receives some updates, including a new steering wheel, a larger 12.3-inch central touchscreen, and upgraded materials.

Kia EV6 Battery and Range

Kia has launched the EV6 in India in the GT-Line trim only. It comes with an 84 kWh battery pack, which provides a range of up to 650 km on a single charge. Two electric motors, one on each axle, generate a combined 325 hp and 605 Nm of peak torque. The EV6's battery pack supports a maximum charging speed of up to 350 kW, allowing it to charge from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes.

