Toyota Fortuner EMI With Zero Down Payment: Full Breakdown of Monthly Cost
Many people dream of owning a Toyota Fortuner. If you buy the car with zero down payment, meaning a loan of about ₹40 lakh, here's the info on what the monthly installment would be for 5, 7, or 8-year tenures.
What is the EMI for a Fortuner with zero down payment?
Many people feel they should have a big car. They dream of owning a car like the Fortuner. Let's find out what the installment would be if you buy the car with zero down payment.
How much does the Fortuner car cost?
The Toyota Fortuner is an expensive car. Its on-road price ranges from ₹38 lakh to ₹50 lakh, varying by city and location. The price depends on which city you buy the car in.
How much loan is needed?
If you're buying the car with zero down payment, meaning without paying a single rupee upfront, you might need to take a loan of ₹40 lakh. In that case, you need to understand the interest rate.
For how many years will the loan be?
The interest rate depends on the loan tenure you choose. You can take a loan for a period of 5, 7, or 8 years.
What is the EMI for 5 years?
For a 5-year tenure, the monthly EMI for this car is ₹85,000 to ₹90,000. For 7 years, it's ₹65,000 to ₹70,000 per month, and for 8 years, you have to pay an installment of ₹55,000 to ₹60,000.
Processing Fee & Insurance
Processing fees, insurance, and RTO charges are included in this cost. Since you are paying the entire price of the car through installments, you are paying the car's EMI.
