India’s No.1 Scooter Revealed! Honda Activa Smashes October Sales with 3.26 Lakh Units
Do you know which is India's number 1 scooter? It set a new sales record by selling 3.26 lakh units in October. Let's look at the company, mileage, price, and features.
India's Number 1 Scooter
In India, the Honda Activa comes to mind when you think of scooters. It's not just a vehicle; it's a trusted family member for millions. Its simple look and easy handling are its strengths.
Activa's Record-Breaking October
October was a festive month for Activa, selling 326,551 units. This is a 22.39% increase from last year's 266,806 units, driven by GST price cuts and festive season demand.
Honda Activa Sales
The Honda Activa is popular for its reliable engine, low maintenance, and good mileage. Tax changes and the festive season boosted sales, proving its 'India's No. 1 Scooter' title.
Activa 110 and 125 Price
Activa 110 (₹83,918-₹96,938) has a 109.51cc engine, giving 55 kmpl. Activa 125 (₹86,085-₹95,744) has a 123.92cc engine, 47 kmpl mileage, and a 90 kmph top speed.
Get all the latest Automobile News, including updates on Electric Vehicles, new car and bike launches, reviews, and auto industry trends. Stay informed about mileage comparisons, performance insights, and expert opinions to guide your next vehicle choice. Download the Asianet News Official App for all the latest updates from the world of automobiles.