Tata Curvv Demand Shoots Up; Waiting Period Hits 8–12 Weeks
The Tata Curvv SUV has received a great response in the Indian market. Due to the recent GST price cut, its demand has increased, extending the waiting period to 2-3 months.
Image Credit : tata motors
Tata Curvv
The Tata Curvv SUV is a hit in India, thanks to its style and value. A recent GST price cut has boosted demand, pushing the waiting period to 2-3 months in many cities.
Image Credit : PR
Variant, Engine & EV Options
Available in four trims, the Curvv offers petrol and diesel engines. The upcoming EV version is a major highlight. The premium cabin features a new theme and added rear passenger comforts.
