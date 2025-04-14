user
user icon

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line to launch today: Here's what we know so far

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, a sportier SUV, to launch in India on April 14th. It boasts a redesigned MQB Evo platform, exterior upgrades, and high-end interior features. Expected price ranges between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 50 lakh.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line to launch today: Here's what we know so far gcw
Gargi Chaudhry
Gargi Chaudhry
Updated: Apr 14, 2025, 10:19 AM IST

One of the most anticipated vehicles arriving in India today is the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, a sportier version of the Volkswagen Tiguan SUV, is scheduled to go on sale on April 14. The SUV is already available for reservations through the German automaker's online and physical platforms. Additionally, the company has dropped the Tiguan from the range to create room in the Indian portfolio.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI, which will only be available for purchase online, will be offered alongside the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line at launch. Additionally, India will sell the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line SUV as a completely imported SV through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) process.

Also Read | MG Windsor EV crosses 20,000 sales in 6 months | Know why its's everyone's favourite

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Design

The appearance of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is sporty. The redesigned MQB Evo platform, upon which the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is based, offers a variety of engine options. In addition to several high-end amenities, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will receive several exterior upgrades.  Additional exterior highlights include illuminated door handle recesses, a glowing trim linking the headlamps, and silver-anodized roof rails. 

In terms of dimensions, the SUV measures 4,539mm in length, 1,859mm in width, and 1,656mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,680mm. The base version of the SUV will be the same as the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line. Nonetheless, among the unique design features will be a bigger radiator grille, R emblems, sharper bumpers, larger 19-inch alloy wheels with various patterns, and linked LED taillights.

Also Read | Hyundai Alcazar Electric coming soon? Check out LEAKED photos on social media

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Interiors

A large 10.25-inch customisable digital cockpit instrument cluster, a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Level 2 ADAS, a head-up display (HUD), a drive selector switch, an eight-speaker audio system, wireless charging, and other interior features will be included in the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Colours and expected price

The Tiguan R-Line will be available in six distinct colours, including Cipressino Green Metallic and Persimmon Red Metallic.

As the Tiguan R-Line will be offered as a completely built unit (CBU), it is expected to come with a premium price tag, likely ranging between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

MG windsor EV crosses 20000 sales in 6 months know why its everyones favourite gcw

MG Windsor EV crosses 20,000 sales in 6 months | Know why its's everyone's favourite

Buying your first car? Follow THIS 8 step-by-step guide to make it easy gcw

Buying your first car? Follow THIS 8 step-by-step guide to make it easy

5 simple car modifications that can get you fined gcw

5 simple car modifications that can get you fined

Bengaluru, Delhi top in used car sales; Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Swift among top picks: Report gcw

Bengaluru, Delhi top in used car sales; Hyundai i10, Swift among top picks: Report

Fronx to Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki hikes prices by up to Rs 62000 from today check full list gcw

Fronx to Grand Vitara: Maruti Suzuki hikes prices by up to Rs 62,000 from today | Check full list

Recent Stories

Gold silver prices dip on April 14, 2025: Is this the right time to buy? AJR

Gold, silver prices dip on April 14, 2025: Is this the right time to buy?

Sargun Mehta Saree Blouse Designs for Women Fashion Inspiration iwh

Sargun Mehta's Saree and Blouse Styles: Look Stunning!

Get fit like Natasa Stankovic: 10 fitness lessons from Hardik Pandya's ex-wife snt

Get fit like Natasa Stankovic: 10 fitness lessons from Hardik Pandya's ex-wife

Delhi University college principal coats classroom walls with cow dung to combat heat, sparks debate (WATCH) shk

Delhi University college principal coats classroom walls with cow dung to combat heat, sparks debate (WATCH)

Ambedkar Jayanti Facts Life Legacy and Teachings of Dr B R Ambedkar iwh

Ambedkar Jayanti: Life, Legacy and Teachings of Dr BR Ambedkar

Recent Videos

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Video Icon
BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Video Icon
Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Video Icon
Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon