Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line to launch today: Here's what we know so far

Read Full Article

One of the most anticipated vehicles arriving in India today is the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, a sportier version of the Volkswagen Tiguan SUV, is scheduled to go on sale on April 14. The SUV is already available for reservations through the German automaker's online and physical platforms. Additionally, the company has dropped the Tiguan from the range to create room in the Indian portfolio.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI, which will only be available for purchase online, will be offered alongside the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line at launch. Additionally, India will sell the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line SUV as a completely imported SV through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) process.

Also Read | MG Windsor EV crosses 20,000 sales in 6 months | Know why its's everyone's favourite

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Design

The appearance of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is sporty. The redesigned MQB Evo platform, upon which the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is based, offers a variety of engine options. In addition to several high-end amenities, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will receive several exterior upgrades. Additional exterior highlights include illuminated door handle recesses, a glowing trim linking the headlamps, and silver-anodized roof rails.

In terms of dimensions, the SUV measures 4,539mm in length, 1,859mm in width, and 1,656mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,680mm. The base version of the SUV will be the same as the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line. Nonetheless, among the unique design features will be a bigger radiator grille, R emblems, sharper bumpers, larger 19-inch alloy wheels with various patterns, and linked LED taillights.

Also Read | Hyundai Alcazar Electric coming soon? Check out LEAKED photos on social media

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Interiors

A large 10.25-inch customisable digital cockpit instrument cluster, a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Level 2 ADAS, a head-up display (HUD), a drive selector switch, an eight-speaker audio system, wireless charging, and other interior features will be included in the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Colours and expected price

The Tiguan R-Line will be available in six distinct colours, including Cipressino Green Metallic and Persimmon Red Metallic.

As the Tiguan R-Line will be offered as a completely built unit (CBU), it is expected to come with a premium price tag, likely ranging between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Latest Videos