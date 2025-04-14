Suzuki teams up with Flipkart: You can book your two-wheeler online in THESE 8 states

Read Full Article

Suzuki Motorcycle India has teamed up with Flipkart to offer its two-wheelers for reservation on the online marketplace. This initiative is aimed at enhancing customer convenience by streamlining the buying process with a seamless online experience. Currently, the service is offered for six models in eight states. Beginning April 15, 2025, in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Meghalaya, and Mizoram, potential purchasers can make use of the booking facility. The Avenis scooter and motorbikes such as the Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250, and V-Strom SX are among the models in the lineup.

In the future, Suzuki intends to bring its two-wheeler online booking service to other states. The goal of the action is to improve the company's online presence.

Flipkart's online booking method enables potential customers to choose a version and place their purchase. The closest authorized dealership will then help with the paperwork, and the Suzuki two-wheeler will be sent when registration is complete.

The Access, Suzuki's best-selling scooter, isn't currently offered on Flipkart. The Burgman Street range isn't either.

How does it work?

The entire procedure has been designed to be easy to use. On Flipkart, customers may peruse the Suzuki models that are offered, pick the model they want, and complete the online booking process. The closest approved dealership takes over the paperwork and registration when the reservation is made. The buyer may go to the showroom to pick up their new Suzuki vehicle after everything is in order.

With this collaboration, Suzuki Motorcycle India looks to simplify two-wheeler buying process by merging the ease of online shopping with its widespread dealership network. For comparison, Suzuki began operations in India in February 2006. 13,00,000 units can be produced annually at its manufacturing facility in Kherki Daula, Gurugram.

