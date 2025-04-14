user
user icon

Suzuki teams up with Flipkart: You can book your two-wheeler online in THESE 8 states

Suzuki Motorcycle India partners with Flipkart to offer online booking for select two-wheeler models. Customers can reserve their bike online and complete the purchase through a local dealership, starting April 15, 2025, in eight states.

Suzuki teams up with Flipkart: You can book your two-wheeler online in THESE 8 states how it works gcw
Gargi Chaudhry
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 14, 2025, 5:41 PM IST

Suzuki Motorcycle India has teamed up with Flipkart to offer its two-wheelers for reservation on the online marketplace. This initiative is aimed at enhancing customer convenience by streamlining the buying process with a seamless online experience. Currently, the service is offered for six models in eight states. Beginning April 15, 2025, in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Meghalaya, and Mizoram, potential purchasers can make use of the booking facility. The Avenis scooter and motorbikes such as the Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250, and V-Strom SX are among the models in the lineup.

In the future, Suzuki intends to bring its two-wheeler online booking service to other states. The goal of the action is to improve the company's online presence.

Also Read | Ola Roadster X electric bike: Check expected price, features & battery options

Flipkart's online booking method enables potential customers to choose a version and place their purchase. The closest authorized dealership will then help with the paperwork, and the Suzuki two-wheeler will be sent when registration is complete. 

The Access, Suzuki's best-selling scooter, isn't currently offered on Flipkart. The Burgman Street range isn't either.

How does it work?

The entire procedure has been designed to be easy to use. On Flipkart, customers may peruse the Suzuki models that are offered, pick the model they want, and complete the online booking process. The closest approved dealership takes over the paperwork and registration when the reservation is made. The buyer may go to the showroom to pick up their new Suzuki vehicle after everything is in order.

Also Read |Kinetic e-Luna electric moped: 200km range and smart features revealed

With this collaboration, Suzuki Motorcycle India looks to simplify two-wheeler buying process by merging the ease of online shopping with its widespread dealership network. For comparison, Suzuki began operations in India in February 2006. 13,00,000 units can be produced annually at its manufacturing facility in Kherki Daula, Gurugram.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line to launch today: Here's what we know so far gcw

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line to launch today: Here's what we know so far

MG windsor EV crosses 20000 sales in 6 months know why its everyones favourite gcw

MG Windsor EV crosses 20,000 sales in 6 months | Know why its's everyone's favourite

Buying your first car? Follow THIS 8 step-by-step guide to make it easy gcw

Buying your first car? Follow THIS 8 step-by-step guide to make it easy

5 simple car modifications that can get you fined gcw

5 simple car modifications that can get you fined

Bengaluru, Delhi top in used car sales; Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Swift among top picks: Report gcw

Bengaluru, Delhi top in used car sales; Hyundai i10, Swift among top picks: Report

Recent Stories

Kids in a poultry crate on bike! Telugu actor Roll Rida is not 'kid'-ding. WATCH viral video

Kids in poultry crate on bike! Telugu rapper Roll Rida is not 'kid'-ding — WATCH viral video

Adah Sharma Net Worth: Check out lifestyle, career of actor ATG

Adah Sharma Net Worth: Check out lifestyle, career of actor

How to Check Personal Loan Eligibility Criteria Before Applying

How to Check Personal Loan Eligibility Criteria Before Applying

How to make puffy, crispy pooris at home just like in hotels? gcw

How to make puffy, crispy pooris at home just like in hotels?

Which Online Casino Has the Highest Payout Rate?

Which Online Casino Has the Highest Payout Rate?

Recent Videos

President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Lead Tributes to Dr. Ambedkar on His 135th Jayanti

President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Lead Tributes to Dr. Ambedkar on His 135th Jayanti

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Life Threatened AGAIN: Bomb Scare Targets His Car in Chilling Message

Salman Khan’s Life Threatened AGAIN: Bomb Scare Targets His Car in Chilling Message

Video Icon
'R&D a National Weakness': Lt Gen Raj Shukla Compares India's Private Sector Funding With US, China

'R&D a National Weakness': Lt Gen Raj Shukla Compares India's Private Sector Funding With US, China

Video Icon
Panic & Devastation in Sumy: Russia Launches 2025’s DEADLIEST Missile Strikes

Panic & Devastation in Sumy: Russia Launches 2025’s DEADLIEST Missile Strikes

Video Icon
Amitabh Bachchan’s 50M Chase on X Sparks Meme Riot – Fans Say, 'Selfie with Rekha Will Do It!'

Amitabh Bachchan’s 50M Chase on X Sparks Meme Riot – Fans Say, 'Selfie with Rekha Will Do It!'

Video Icon