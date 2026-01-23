Best Mileage Tips: Avoid These Mistakes to Save Fuel and Money
Boost your vehicle’s mileage with simple tips. Avoid common driving mistakes, adopt better driving habits, and maintain your car properly to save fuel and increase efficiency, especially with rising fuel prices.
Increase in fuel prices
With petrol prices crossing ₹100, many bike and car drivers are probably wishing for a little more mileage.
Increase mileage without spending
Whether it's a daily commute or a long trip, fuel costs are high. But you don't need to spend a lot to increase mileage. A few small changes to your driving style are enough.
Simple ways
You can boost your bike and car's mileage with simple changes. Avoiding unnecessary weight and using the right engine oil can greatly help fuel efficiency. Here are some tips.
Maintain correct tire pressure
If tire pressure is wrong, the car won't roll freely. Low pressure makes the engine work harder, using more fuel. So, check the pressure every 2 weeks, not just when it looks low.
Say goodbye to this habit
A common mistake is half-clutch riding, which wastes fuel. In cars, hard acceleration and sudden braking also hurt mileage. The fix: gentle acceleration and soft braking.
Air filter & service time
Low mileage can be due to a dirty air filter, which chokes the engine. Always get it checked during service. Late servicing, like delayed oil changes, also reduces mileage.
Engine oil quality
Using the wrong engine oil grade is a big mistake. It can increase engine load and reduce mileage. Stick to the manufacturer's recommended grade and maintain a steady speed.
To increase car's mileage
Sudden acceleration and braking reduce mileage. Smooth driving is the secret. Unnecessary weight from carriers, accessories, or junk in the trunk also increases fuel consumption.
