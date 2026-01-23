526 People Bought This 26 kmpl Maruti Ertiga Every Day in 2025
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the country's most popular 7-seater MPV, continues to dominate sales in 2025. The new model includes changes like AC vents moved to the center console and a redesigned spoiler.
The Popular Ertiga
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the country's most popular 7-seater MPV. It consistently ranks first in its segment every month. Its one-sided dominance was also evident in the 2025 calendar year.
Sales Figures
In 2025, 192,025 units of the Ertiga were sold, compared to 190,091 units in 2024. That's 1,934 more units sold, representing a 1.02% annual growth, with 526 people buying it daily.
New Ertiga Details
The company has repositioned the second-row AC vents in the updated Ertiga. Instead of the roof, they are now behind the center console, saving the brand time and money.
Price
Its starting ex-showroom price is ₹8.80 lakh. In its segment, it competes with models like the Toyota Rumion, Toyota Innova, Renault Triber, and Kia Carens.
Engine
The engine of the updated Maruti Suzuki Ertiga remains unchanged. It has a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine producing 102 bhp and 136 Nm of torque. A CNG option is also available.
Interior
Passengers now get their own vents with blower controls. USB Type-C ports have also been added in the second and third rows.
Design
Speaking of cosmetic changes, Maruti has redesigned the rear spoiler. The new spoiler has raised edges on both sides, enhancing the MPV's look. Other than this, there are no cosmetic changes.
Features
Key features include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Arkamys premium sound system, wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and an MID with a color TFT instrument cluster.
Safety
The safety kit includes ESP, Hill Hold, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, and central locking. Top variants also get connectivity features via Suzuki Connect.
