Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater spotted testing! Check expected exterior, interior, price and more
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara's seven-seater variant, internally dubbed Y17, has been spotted testing. Expected to launch in late 2025, it will compete with Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700.
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara's three-row variant has been spotted undergoing testing once more, this time close to the company's Kharkhoda facility in Haryana. The seven-seat SUV, internally dubbed Y17, will probably make its debut in late 2025 and provide a bigger seven-seater option to the present five-seater model. It appears to be influenced by the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV, based on the design aspects. The new SUV will be manufactured at Maruti Suzuki's future plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater: Exterior
The worldwide C-platform is anticipated to serve as the foundation for the Grand Vitara's seven-seater variant. The seven-seater Grand Vitara has new alloy wheels and a larger profile, according to spy photos. The grille, bumper, and headlight arrangement look to have been updated with new daytime running lights (DRLs) on the front end. The SUV is anticipated to gain a new rear bumper, shark-fin antenna, and integrated LED taillamps at the back.
Also Read | Mahindra XEV 9e to Tata Curvv EV: Top 6 safest electric cars in India as per Bharat NCAP ratings
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater: Interior
The larger Grand Vitara is probably going to have a new dashboard with a big infotainment screen inside. It is anticipated that features including a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, automated climate control, rear air conditioning vents, and a panoramic sunroof would be available. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, or ADAS, may be an option, however this has not been confirmed yet.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater: Engine
The three-row Grand Vitara is anticipated to be powered by the same 1.5-liter normally aspirated petrol engine and 1.5-liter hybrid powertrain as the five-seater variant. Like the five-seater Grand Vitara, the transmission options are probably going to stay the same.
Also Read | Tata Curvv EV to Tata Nexon EV: 5 must-see electric SUVs that could be your perfect match