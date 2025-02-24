Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater spotted testing! Check expected exterior, interior, price and more

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara's seven-seater variant, internally dubbed Y17, has been spotted testing. Expected to launch in late 2025, it will compete with Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara's three-row variant has been spotted undergoing testing once more, this time close to the company's Kharkhoda facility in Haryana. The seven-seat SUV, internally dubbed Y17, will probably make its debut in late 2025 and provide a bigger seven-seater option to the present five-seater model. It appears to be influenced by the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV, based on the design aspects. The new SUV will be manufactured at Maruti Suzuki's future plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater: Exterior

The worldwide C-platform is anticipated to serve as the foundation for the Grand Vitara's seven-seater variant. The seven-seater Grand Vitara has new alloy wheels and a larger profile, according to spy photos. The grille, bumper, and headlight arrangement look to have been updated with new daytime running lights (DRLs) on the front end. The SUV is anticipated to gain a new rear bumper, shark-fin antenna, and integrated LED taillamps at the back.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater: Interior

The larger Grand Vitara is probably going to have a new dashboard with a big infotainment screen inside. It is anticipated that features including a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, automated climate control, rear air conditioning vents, and a panoramic sunroof would be available. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, or ADAS, may be an option, however this has not been confirmed yet.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater: Engine

The three-row Grand Vitara is anticipated to be powered by the same 1.5-liter normally aspirated petrol engine and 1.5-liter hybrid powertrain as the five-seater variant. Like the five-seater Grand Vitara, the transmission options are probably going to stay the same.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater: Rivals, launch and price

Three-row SUVs such as the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio-N, Kia Carens, and MG Hector Plus will compete with the seven-seater Grand Vitara. It is anticipated that the Grand Vitara seven-seater would have a big impact on the growing SUV industry. The seven-seater Grand Vitara is anticipated to be introduced by Maruti Suzuki in the first quarter of 2026 or the fourth quarter of 2025. The Grand Vitara with three rows will be more expensive than the five-seater model, which now costs between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 20.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

