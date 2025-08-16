Ola S1 Pro Sport EV Scooter Debuts: 152 Kmph Top Speed, 320 Km Range
The Ola S1 Pro Sport electric scooter launches in India with a new design, advanced 4680 battery technology, and enhanced performance features. Boasting a top speed of 152 kmph and a range of 320 km, this model promises a thrilling ride.
Ola S1 Pro Sport
Ola Sport Scooter Features
The new model has several changes. The logo is centrally placed on the scooter's front apron, with a camera below for ADAS features like collision detection. It runs on the new MoveOS 6 software.
Ola's New Electric Scooter
Additions include a redesigned seat, carbon fiber front fender, aero windshield, and carbon fiber grab handle. It also features 14-inch wheels and Ola's unique India-made Ferrite electric motor.
Ola S1 Pro Sport Range
The motor outputs 16 kW and 71 Nm of torque. Notably, its design is independent of foreign 'rare earth' elements. The 5.2 kWh battery, combined with the 4680 cell tech, allows a top speed of 152 kmph and 0-40 kmph in 2 seconds.
Ola Scooter Battery
Ola claims an IDC range of 320 km on a single charge. With its advanced battery, powerful motor, new design, and high-tech features, the Ola S1 Pro Sport is expected to be a hit in the Indian EV market.