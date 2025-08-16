Image Credit : TVS

People still use two-wheelers for daily commuting in the country. As time progresses in this segment, the demand for electric vehicles has also increased rapidly. Last month, in July 2025, the iQube from the popular company TVS became the best-selling scooter. At the same time, the demand for Hero Vida and Ather has also been high among customers. Let us tell you about the 5 best-selling scooters in July.